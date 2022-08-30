SCOTTIE RESOURCES DRILLS INTERCEPT OF 13.3 G/T GOLD OVER 12.5 METRES IN FIRST HOLES OF 15,000+ METRE 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report the results from the first three holes of its 2022 drill program on its high-grade Blueberry Contact Zone, including intercepts of 13.3 g/t gold over 12.5 metres including 37.5 g/t over 2.5 metres. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road. Drilling from 2021 expanded the zone to 700 m in strike and 225 m in depth. Drilling in 2022 will test the strike of the zone up to 1.4 kilometres, and the depth in excess of 400 metres.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "Since making the discovery of a high-grade zone on the north end of the Blueberry Contact Zone last summer, the team has been excited to expand it and test new ideas relating to the structural controls on the mineralization. These first few holes reinforce the continuity of the structure and give us confidence to make larger step outs. The program is fully underway with three drills currently coring. We've already drilled over 10,000 metres in 53 holes this year and look forward to consistently delivering more positive drill results as they come in."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR22-143

31.32 32.25 0.93 15.7 9.75 SR22-143

49.9 50.78 0.88 21.6 12.2 SR22-144

40.54 43.54 3.00 3.96 1.00 SR22-145

69.1 81.6 12.50 13.3 10.2 SR22-145 including 69.1 72.1 3.00 23.6 31.4 SR22-145 and 79.1 81.6 2.50 37.5 7.19 * True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

Current Drill Results

Drillholes SR22-143 to SR22-145 were designed to follow up to the 2021 Road North discovery along the Blueberry Contact Zone structure. Situated underneath the Granduc Road, the Road North area produced the largest hits of 2021 including intercepts of 34.6 g/t gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 g/t gold over 10.30 metres. The high-grade intercepts occur at the same andesite-siltstone contact that appears to be a primary control on the mineralization in the Blueberry Contact Zone. Mineralization at the Road North area occurs along a moderately dipping shear zone hosting chlorite-pyrrhotite-pyrite shear veins, where small grains of visible gold frequently occur. Pervasive, moderate to strong chlorite-sericite-silica alteration is characteristic of the area. Given the high-grade nature of the adjunct intercepts holes, SR22-143 to SR22-145 were designed to test 25 metre pierce point step-outs on the structure.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 meters and its depth to 225 meters. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

