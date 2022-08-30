NeoPollard Interactive Celebrates an Incredible FY 2022 in iLottery for the North Carolina Education Lottery

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the North Carolina Education Lottery ("NCEL" or "the Lottery") on its tremendous iLottery results during fiscal year ("FY") 2022.

NeoPollard Interactive (CNW Group/NeoPollard Interactive) (PRNewswire)

Over the past fiscal year, the NCEL has seen a remarkable 26% growth to reach $81.7 million in online draw game sales, which include Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5. Draw-based games purchased online now represent an impressive 20% of the Lottery's total draw game sales (for the same games offered at both retail and online), and 76% of online draw-based game purchases were made via mobile devices.

Furthermore, there have been significant advancements to the NCEL's Online Play program in FY 2022, with expanded payment options, such as PayPal becoming available, and a responsible gaming enhancement that gives players added visibility into their responsible gaming limits. These innovative and cutting-edge developments deliver further value to the Lottery's players and additional opportunities for them to play their favorite online games where they want, when they want, in a safe and responsible manner.

NCEL's Online Play program is driven by a powerful combination of NPi's NeoSphere iLottery platform together with NeoDraw, a dedicated draw games central system for the online channel with unique features and functionality, and Power Suite of iLottery services, including advanced data analytics and insights through NPi's NeoCube, and Ignite Player Marketing services. In addition to this cutting-edge iLottery Solution, as part of NPi's omnichannel digital engagement solution, the North Carolina Education Lottery also benefits from Pollard Banknote's playON® player engagement platform and a full-featured mobile application. The combination of these industry-leading technologies allows players to seamlessly engage with the Lottery across retail and online channels.

In FY 2022, the Lottery's player engagement platform, Lucke-Rewards, reached nearly 900,000 members with an average 3% growth month over month. There are approximately 150,000 players engaging with loyalty every month, with a remarkable average redemption rate of 93% of awarded loyalty points each month. Over the same time period, the Lucke-Rewards program also saw an average of 8.1 million tickets submitted each month for loyalty points.

"The North Carolina Education Lottery is thrilled with our FY 2022 results and the success we saw from our Online Play, loyalty, and mobile application offerings," said Mark Michalko, Executive Director, North Carolina Education Lottery. "The innovations introduced provide more opportunities for players to engage with our brand across channels, supporting our mission to maximize the money the lottery can raise for education. We look forward to continued collaboration with NPi in the coming years."

"We congratulate the North Carolina Education Lottery on a marvelous FY 2022," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "The Lottery's success is a testament to its ability to attract and engage players across multiple channels through our best-in-class iLottery, loyalty, and mobile application solutions."

"NPi is honored to be the North Carolina Education Lottery's partner as it experiences this incredible accomplishment," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "Through our collaborative partnership with the Lottery, we will continue to provide the Lottery with new and innovative iLottery features to help generate additional revenue for education across the state."

Since its inception, the North Carolina Education Lottery has raised more than $9.2 billion for education programs across all of North Carolina's 100 counties. Last year alone, the Lottery generated $929.8 million in proceeds towards state education.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America.Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive