NCCN Announces Collaboration with Myovant Sciences and Pfizer to Support Projects to Understand and Mitigate Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Prostate Cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program is collaborating with Pfizer and Myovant to address cardiovascular risk in patients with prostate cancer being treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced a collaboration with Pfizer and Myovant Sciences to fund research projects seeking to improve cardiovascular management of patients with prostate cancer being treated with androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT).

"Cardiovascular disease is an important comorbid condition in many patients living with prostate cancer, especially in those receiving ADT," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "Congratulations to all of these inspiring investigators. We hope their work can advance the management of cardiovascular risk to improve overall health of this patient population."

The selected research projects are:

Zhaoping Li , MD, PhD , David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA





Alicia Morgans , MD, MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute





Vivek Narayan , MD, MSCE , University of Pennsylvania , Abramson Cancer Center





Camille Ragin , PhD, MPH, and Daniel Geynisman , MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center





Balaji Tamarappoo, MD, PhD, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center





Roughly half of the people treated for prostate cancer receive ADT, often for a prolonged duration. A majority of them may have pre-existing risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which is the primary cause of non-cancer death among people with prostate cancer. Data also shows that roughly a third of patients with uncontrolled risk factors for cardiovascular events are not on appropriate medications. The goal of this project is to improve the awareness, identification, and implementation of interventions for known modifiable risk factors (i.e. hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes) for cardiovascular disease.

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert clinicians and scientists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within three years. The total amount of grants awarded for this research is approximately $1.5 million.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

