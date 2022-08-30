Feeding America Asks Public to Join Movement as Millions in the U.S. Face Impossible Choice Between Costly Food and Other Basic Needs

Hunger Action Month® Campaign Aims to Inspire the Public to Join the Fight to End Hunger and Raise Awareness of Hunger in America

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger Action Month® this September marks the 15th year that the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks will come together to raise awareness and inspire the public to take action on behalf of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Right now, millions of Americans are making tough budgeting decisions while facing grocery prices that have risen more than 13% in the last twelve months, the largest increase since 1979. That's why this year's campaign focuses on the impossible choice that many in the U.S. are often forced to make between costly food and other basic needs.

"Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Instead, it becomes a different type of choice - an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public's support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions."

Feeding America network food banks are also not immune to the inflationary pressures impacting the U.S., and they need support. A recent Feeding America survey found that 90% of network food banks reported either an increase or steady demand for emergency food services in June, about a 15% increase over the prior month. The vast majority are also reporting that food purchase costs are higher and that food donations are down over the last four months.

To support food banks serving neighbors in need, people across the country can get involved during Hunger Action Month by learning, committing and speaking up about ways to end hunger.

Learn:

Commit:

Donate to a local food bank or Feeding America

Visit and volunteer at a local food bank

Wear orange throughout the month of September, or on Hunger Action Day on Friday, Sept. 23 , to spread awareness and show commitment toward ending hunger.

Speak Up:

Write to local elected officials and urge them to fight hunger in their community.

Join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting HungerActionMonth.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

