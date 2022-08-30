Dog Days of Summer: Tailored® Pet Helps Busy Pet Parents Simplify their Pup's Daily Wellness Routine

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Summertime comes to a close and families settle into new routines, direct-to-consumer personalized dog food, treat and supplements brand, Tailored® Pet, is helping pet parents simplify the daily wellness routine of the family's furriest member – the dog.

Tailored Pet crafts custom nutrition bundles to help dogs live their best lives. (PRNewswire)

Tailored Pet is making it easy to simplify dog's wellness routines through custom nutritional bundles.

"As moms ourselves, we understand how busy the last couple weeks of summer can be," said Rachel Kracht, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Tailored Pet. "Between getting kids back to school, the start of fall activities, and general changes in schedules, it can be difficult to keep the family's wellness routines consistent, and often the family pup quickly falls to the bottom of the list."

"Now that most families are starting to settle into their new schedules, we're excited to expand our product lines to offer these new veterinarian-approved products specially designed to work together as part of a routine to help dogs live their healthiest, happiest lives," Ms. Kracht continued. "What's more, they can be easily bundled together as part of a subscription box to make setting their routine as simple as possible."

Don't Forget Your Supplements

Tailored is thrilled to introduce NEW, veterinarian-recommended Daily Skin and Coat Supplement Bites designed to relieve itchy dry skin and hot spots, promote a thick, glossy coat and support immune system health.

Tailored's new Skin and Coat Supplements are formulated with ingredients like:

Salmon Oil to nourish the coat and paws and prevent flaky skin,

Biotin , which promotes strong hair and helps reduce shedding,

Vitamin E , which supports the immune system with antioxidants, and

Zinc Sulfate, which helps support a healthy immune response.

Pet parents can click here to add Tailored Supplements to their pup's routine for $26.00 today. Customers who subscribe to any of Tailored Pet's suite of products also receive a 10 percent ongoing discount.

"We're so excited to add Skin and Coat supplements to our comprehensive line of products designed to help pups live full and healthy lives," Ms. Kracht said. "These mobility supplements are great for dogs of all ages, especially those prone to hot spots or dry, itchy skin," Ms. Kracht continued.

Dog Days of Summer Deal on Custom Nutrition for your Pup

In addition to the supplements mentioned above, the brand also continues to offer personalized food tailored to the nutritional needs of each unique dog.

To personalize a recipe just for their pup, pet parents can visit the company's website and take a quick three-minute quiz to determine their dog's recipe. Beginning Tuesday, August 30, new subscribers can use code LABOR60 to receive 60 percent off their first bag of custom food at sign-up, plus a tennis ball for their pup and biodegradable bamboo food scoop. Pet parents can get started at TailoredPet.com to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Tailored's brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and wellness concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs, plus other products from Tailored's full line, including soft and chewy treats, dental chews, and freeze-dried raw mixers, to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to their furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food, treats and supplements brand dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join our affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

