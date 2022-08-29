Terry Ledbetter and Luke Ledbetter Announce the Formation of Kestrel Group

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group (the "Company"), Terry Ledbetter and Luke Ledbetter, formerly of State National Companies, today announced the formation of Kestrel Group. The Company acts as the exclusive producer for four A.M. Best "A-" rated (Excellent) carriers which are widely licensed throughout the United States with broad admitted and surplus lines capabilities. The unique structure of the Company will strategically enhance innovation across the insurance value chain.

Commenting on the formation of the Company, Terry Ledbetter, Executive Chairman of Kestrel Group, said, "We are proud to announce the formation of Kestrel Group, with an innovative structure which will further enhance efficiencies in the insurance value chain. Previously at State National, we focused on the creation of a bridge between distribution and capacity. Kestrel Group will build on that extensive expertise, strong track record of success and deep relationships throughout the industry to create significant benefit for our clients."

Deep Expertise

The senior management at Kestrel is an experienced and enthusiastic group including the founders of State National Companies, which they sold to the Markel Corporation. The team possesses deep industry relationships and extensive knowledge of onboarding and managing complex programs efficiently. In addition, the senior team has built a lengthy track record of writing profitable program business as well as managing strong relationships with regulators and rating agencies.

Luke Ledbetter, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "The core of our business is listening to the needs of clients in structuring transactions which lead to long term partnerships. Terry and I have spent our careers focused on these efforts and we find great satisfaction in building relationships and structuring solutions to benefit all parties. We are excited about the opportunity to once again serve program managers, MGAs, reinsurers and reinsurance brokers through the Kestrel Group."

About Kestrel Group

Kestrel Group, with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas, offers widely licensed A.M. Best "A-" (Excellent) admitted and surplus lines capacity in concert with capital partners, including AmTrust Financial Services. Kestrel Group serves program managers, MGAs, reinsurers and reinsurance brokers in their efforts to generate enhanced efficiencies in the insurance value chain.

www.kestrel.group

info@kestrel.group

Media Contact:

Rick Black

rblack@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600

View original content:

SOURCE Kestrel Group