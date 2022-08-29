PRICE COMPARISON TRAVEL APP WAYAWAY LAUNCHES OFFSETTING INITIATIVE

Recently launched travel price comparison appWayAway announces A Green Way to Travel initiative.

All contributions by WayAway users are doubled by the app.

Carbon offsetting provided by Sustainable Travel International.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WayAway – the recently founded price comparison app for travel – today announces the launch of 'A Green Way To Travel Initiative .

The initiative reduces the carbon footprint damage of traveling by purchasing carbon credits provided by Sustainable Travel International . The company partnered with Envira Amazonia Project in Brazil and takes care of 500,000 acres of rainforests and protects against lumber harvesting and cattle ranching.

WayAway is a new price comparison travel app that launched in the summer of 2022 and offers cost-saving, intelligent searches for the best flight, accommodation and car rental deals.

Users who subscribe to the WayAway Plus membership plan of the app gain multiple cashback offers from all trip purchases – but unlike other travel cashback programs however users are able to withdrawable real hard cash via PayPal.

WayAway Plus users are then able to use this cashback for contribution – taking advantage of a tool built into the app to estimate the impact of their trip – to the 'A Green Way To Travel' program and all contributions are then doubled by WayAway.

Ivan Baidin, WayAway CEO comments: "Traveling damages the planet and this problem needs to be solved if we want to keep going for vacations. But many travelers are simply lost as to what meaningful steps they should take to address this. So we at WayAway have established a partnership with the inspiring team at Sustainable Travel International to give our users a simple and trustworthy option for offsetting their travel with every trip."

