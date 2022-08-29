GEODIS to Hire 5,000 Seasonal Workers for Peak Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global transport and logistics provider GEODIS plans to hire approximately 5,000 seasonal workers across its campuses in the U.S. and Canada for peak season. The company is increasing its workforce to strengthen its warehousing and distribution center capabilities to prepare for the holiday season.

According to Insider Intelligence, the 2022 peak season is expected to see healthy consumer spending patterns continue after record 2021 holiday sales as global supply chains continue to stabilize. To anticipate demand, GEODIS plans to hire seasonal employees to join its existing workforce of more than 13,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada.

"With the economic conditions consumers and our clients are facing, it is now more critical than ever that businesses have a trusted third-party logistics partner with the expertise and team to navigate the unexpected," said Anthony Jordan, GEODIS in Americas Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "At GEODIS, we are positioning ourselves to successfully steer through all of today's supply chain dynamics for our customers."

GEODIS is hiring material handlers and equipment operators this peak season across 20 of its campuses in the U.S. and Canada. GEODIS offers competitive pay along with referral bonuses. Additionally, GEODIS offers flexible schedules where feasible, the opportunity to choose between part-time or full-time seasonal work (including weekends and multiple shifts throughout the day to better accommodate work-life balance), an expedited payment option of up to 50% of the total paycheck before pay day through an on-demand program, and free access to telemedicine services on day one.

Along with prioritizing an employee-first work environment, GEODIS offers COVID-safe warehouses featuring socially distant workstations, frequent surface cleaning and extensive use of technology to help deliver ongoing reports within the warehouse to mitigate potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Additionally, GEODIS utilizes innovative technology to supplement its employee training to create a seamless onboarding process.

"At GEODIS, we offer the combination of a safe, collaborative atmosphere and great culture where our people come first," said Jordan. "Everyone deserves to work in an environment that is positive, supportive and makes them feel valued, and that's what our team and managers continually bring to the table. In addition, our doors are open to those seeking temporary work or even a career. It doesn't matter who you are; all backgrounds are welcome."

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

