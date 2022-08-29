Cue Health Launches Cue Care™ Nationwide to Provide Same-Day, At-Home, Test-to-Treatment Service for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company that puts diagnostic information at the center of care, today announced the nationwide launch of Cue Care™ , its same-day, at-home, test-to-treatment solution. Patients in any of the 50 states who test positive using Cue's COVID-19 tests can now use the Cue Health App to:

Consult virtually and on-demand with a healthcare professional about their test result; Obtain an e-prescription - if medically indicated - for a medication to treat the virus; and Get the medication delivered - usually within hours* - conveniently and safely at home or the medication will be made available for pickup at their local pharmacy.

Within a few weeks, Cue Health anticipates expanding this new service to patients who test positive on any COVID-19 test, including at-home antigen tests. The Cue Care antiviral delivery service costs between $79 and $99 and includes a televisit with a healthcare professional and delivery of a medication, the cost of which is currently covered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to HHS , early COVID-19 treatment can help improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalization, and even save lives.

"Early diagnosis and treatment have shown to lead to better health outcomes, which is why we're proud to deliver timely testing and treatment all within the Cue Health App," said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health. "Cue Care meets the need today for convenient delivery of COVID-19 treatment, and this capability will support our expanding pipeline of future diagnostics tests."

Current and future testing capabilities

While Cue Care is for COVID-19 patients today, it is expected to apply to a wide range of diagnostic tests in Cue's pipeline, particularly those for which specific treatments are available. For example, if an individual tests positive for flu, they will be able to use Cue Care to connect with a healthcare professional and, if eligible, get an antiviral for flu delivered to them on the same day, all within the Cue Health App. Cue Care is expected to handle other respiratory infections, such as strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Cue has the most accurate at-home COVID-19 test**, delivering results in 20 minutes to connected mobile devices. It detects all known COVID-19 variants of concern in people with or without symptoms. Cue is used in homes, in point-of-care settings, and by world-class organizations across the country, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Google, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball, among many others.

* Antiviral medications prescribed by independent healthcare professionals through Cue Care are subject to availability and patient eligibility. Cue Health Inc. is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical manufacturer.

** #1 accuracy claim based on comparison of clinical study results submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization for Cue and other molecular home tests.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cue's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2022. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Cue's COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA and under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

