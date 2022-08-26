Macarta Ranks No. 1,124 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 576 Percent, Macarta Climbs 233 Spots from Last Year's Rank

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Macarta , a Mindgruve Ventures company, earned No. 1,124 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. This marks Macarta's second time on the list, jumping 233 spots from last year's spot (No.1,357). The Colorado-based company also secured the No. 89 position in the advertising & marketing category and placed No. 41 in Colorado.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the second straight year by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies," says Mike Hodges, co-founder & CEO of Macarta. "Our roster of global brand partners continues to grow and we value our relationships with each and every one of them. Kudos to the entire Macarta team for making all of this happen."

With a global footprint that continues to grow, Macarta's seasoned experts help brands optimize their Amazon presence through in-depth research, strategy, advertising, creative content, analytics and consumer insights. Macarta's A–Z services within the Amazon marketplace have also earned the company a spot as one of Amazon's Advanced Partners within their directory of trusted agencies for services such as paid search and advertising strategies, content and creative optimization, on-site analytics, and more.

"A big thank you to our incredible network of global brand partners, and our team's relentless drive to deliver a tailor-made, and consistently-excellent level of service around the world," says Stephen Reagan, co-founder, VP Strategy & Client Services. "We look forward to continuing to challenge ourselves and our partners to reimagine what a truly great agency relationship feels like."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

Macarta works with brands to educate, advise, and execute the many nuances related to the Amazon marketplace. This includes content marketing and optimization, search and programmatic advertising, channel management and analytics, and overall brand performance. Macarta leans on years of deep Amazon sales channel management, advertising experience, and proven technology to deliver increased revenue and profit for their clients. Please visit www.macarta.com to learn more.

