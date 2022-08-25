INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA), the leading industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO, and safety equipment, reported record, double-digit revenue growth through July, seeing an increase of 16.5% compared to the previous year. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and an unstable economic situation, the company was able to carry its growth momentum from 2021 and is on track to report the largest annual sales volume in its 26-year history.

WÜRTH INDUSTRY NORTH AMERICA DELIVERS STRONG SALES RESULTS THROUGH DIVISIONAL STRUCTURE (PRNewswire)

"Even against the economic and market challenges we faced in the first half of 2022, we continue to see double-digit sales growth through our divisional structure," shared Dan Hill, chief executive officer of Würth Industry North America. "Our divisions are wholly focused on their vertical market and offer unparalleled product range, services, and expertise to their respective industries. The continued growth of Würth Industry North America relied on the execution of an alignment that highlights the strengths and capabilities of the historical companies."

The company's divisional structure has contributed to its continued sales success. The MRO, Safety, & Metalworking division saw a 22.7% increase over the prior year, and the Industrial Division, including domestic and international business from Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, grew 14.8%. The company's alignment into divisions was completed in 2021. The multi-year business transformation was designed to streamline and optimize the operations, product range, and purchasing power of the group of North American companies and grow total sales that contribute to the overall success of its parent company, the Würth Group. Since then, all four divisions have shown total year-over-year sales growth.

The company continues to focus on investing in people, facilities, and inventory to maintain a high service degree with existing customers and expand its ability to onboard new customers. WINA welcomed 128 new employees in the seven months of 2022. Currently, 2,534 people work for the company, which has grown its workforce by 5.3% since the close of 2021. In March, they made a significant investment in a 387,558 square foot building in Roanoke, VA, that will serve as the headquarters and logistics center for the Würth Revcar – Industrial Division business across the Eastern United States.

WINA is part of the $21 billion Würth Group, which, since 1995, has held an A/stable Standard & Poor's rating. The Group's financial stability and available capital support it in navigating through the recent economic, supply chain, and inflationary distress while maintaining its focus on investment in its people, companies, and customers. The company is carefully monitoring the market situation and appropriately adjusting inventory levels in close partnership with its supplier base to protect its customers as the economic situation continues to be volatile.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes satisfying customers is not enough. They inspire customers by offering solutions and innovations that move their business forward. WINA is comprised of strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, that deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers superior security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in its international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with extensive global reach and local knowledge from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The company is the creator of the global series Würth Knowing, the industry's first fastener education YouTube series. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com and find Würth Industry North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Würth Industry North America key facts:

Industry solution drivers with both a global reach and local knowledge through a strategic network of distribution centers across North America and Brazil

2,500+ employees to keep you working one step ahead

More than 420,000 fastener, MRO, safety and PPE, metalworking, and 3D printing products, so you have the right parts with exceptional value

Part of the Würth Group ($20B+), which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 84,000 employees

(PRNewsfoto/Würth Industry North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Würth Industry North America