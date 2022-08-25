U.S. Army Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with HawkEye 360

Effort will support Army's modernization initiatives for Multi-Domain Operations

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced its two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). Under the CRADA, HawkEye 360 will develop and demonstrate new commercial overhead RF-sensing capabilities that could provide relevant tactical support for the warfighter. SMDC will assist in the testing of these capabilities in relevant exercises to evaluate the utility to the tactical warfighter.

"We are excited to partner with the U.S. Army to rapidly develop and prove new techniques that can be quickly transitioned into high-value operational capability," said Alex Fox, HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer. "This partnership will support the Army's modernization initiative to develop more efficient, effective, and resilient systems that strengthen how the U.S. Army mobilizes, protects, and sustains expeditionary forces leveraging tactically relevant commercial RF information. We aim to seamlessly integrate our space-based RF data into their Multi-Domain Operational environment."

SMDC develops and provides current and future global space, missile defense, and high-altitude capabilities to the Army, Joint Force, and our allies and partners, to enable multi-domain combat effects; enhance deterrence, assurance, and detection of strategic attacks; and protect the nation. SMDC conducts integrated planning and synchronized operations in the execution of their space and missile defense missions and preparing for future conflict. Operating in all domains with allies, partners in the air, at sea, in space, in cyberspace, in the electromagnetic spectrum, and in the information environment.

"We are excited to be able to evaluate the utility of this type of capability for the tactical warfighter. Going forward, small satellite capabilities such as those offered by HawkEye 360 could provide advantages to the tactical warfighter," said Mr. Chip Hardy, Division Chief of the SMDC Space Applications Division.

Under the agreement, HawkEye 360 will conduct on-orbit experiments and demonstrations of its satellites and ground systems to deliver affordable, timely, and scalable tactical RF information. Activities will include satellite tasking, direct downlink to mobile ground stations, signal detection, characterization, geolocation, integration and dissemination into Army systems, and automated tip-and-cue of Army ISR assets.

