PARLER TO ADD NEW, YOUNG INFLUENCERS TO SOCIAL PLATFORM CONTINUING GROWTH TREND

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler, the growing destination for uncancelable content creators, commentators, and communities, today announced the launch of its Ambassador Program. The program will amplify the voices of younger influential creators while expanding Parler's mission and momentum both on and off the social platform.

"Parler recognizes the value and power of working closely with budding creators," said Parler CEO George Farmer. "We're committed to amplifying younger voices and giving them a home where they can speak without fear of censorship or suspension."

Selected ambassadors will be social and cultural influencers known for unique content, opinion, and perspective who appeal to broader audiences. Ambassadors may also be chosen for their innovation and impact within the Web3 and NFT/crypto space, in addition to champions of Free Speech and ideas.

Parler continues to attract some of the world's most prominent creators. Most recently, the app has featured:

Rogan O'Handley (on Parler: @Dcdraino), a former Hollywood entertainment lawyer turned conservative commentator, focused on defending the Constitution and restoring the promise of the American Dream.

Bryson Gray (on Parler: @RealBrysonGray), a multi-talented recording artist and conservative satirist from Tennessee best known for the hit single, "Let's Go Brandon ," which achieved #1 in iTunes digital sales.

Chandler Crump (on Parler: @chandler), a 17-year-old commentator, billboard charting musician, and political activist well known for his striking conservative views and his feature on the hit song, "Let's Go Brandon ."

Isabella Maria Deluca (Parler: @isabelladeluca), an American political activist and contributor at Turning Point USA who garnered national headlines when assaulted for carrying a Trump flag to a Women's March protest in Washington D.C.

"We're thrilled to launch Parler's Ambassador Program to provide a content-rich environment for younger influencers and their peers — a place where they can freely express their beliefs without fear of being canceled," said Christina Cravens, Parler's Chief Marketing Officer.

Creators interested in joining the Parler Ambassador Program can learn more at discover.parler.com/ambassadors.

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome, and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more, visit https://parler.com or download on the iOS App Store now.

