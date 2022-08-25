Forum Health Modesto Welcomes Doctor Saira Dar to its Practice

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Modesto , a Forum Health network practice, welcomes Saira Dar, MD, MBA, MEHP, ABAARM .

Dr. Dar specializes in treating adults, children, and the geriatric population using an integrative and functional medicine approach to improve health spans. Using nutrition, lifestyle, genomics, and anti-aging medicine she individualizes care for each patient.

"I am excited to join Forum Health Modesto," said Dr. Dar. "I have been practicing in this area for years and look forward to collaborating with Forum Health's national network of providers."

The Forum Health Modesto team serves Northern California with specialties in digestive and immune health, weight loss, detoxification, pain management, hormone imbalance, emotional wellness, mental health, cardiovascular health, and the endocrine, lymphatic and musculoskeletal systems.

"Forum Health Modesto is a key clinic for us in California," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health . "With the addition of Dr. Dar, we are able to serve more patients in this region that has such a high demand."

Dr. Dar completed her education and residency at Regions Hospital in Minnesota, a fellowship in Functional Medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and trained in reversing cognitive decline through the Institute of Functional Medicine sponsored program RECODE. Dr. Dar completed an MBA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst; and a Masters in Health Professions Education from John Hopkins University.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Dar to our growing network," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health . "She has extensive knowledge in functional and integrative medicine, and continues as an educator putting her at the leading edge of our field."

Dr. Dar authored a medical textbook, "Clinical Mid Maps - Using the Epi-logical Approach" and teaches at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

