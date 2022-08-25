Deadline extended for inaugural ComplyConnect Conference & Expo award nominations

ComplyConnect Awards nomination deadline extended to Sept. 16. Finalists to be announced in early October.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance for the financial services sector, announced today the extension of the deadline for the ComplyConnect Awards nominations to Sept. 16. The inaugural ComplyConnect Awards will honor compliance leaders and innovators within the regulatory compliance space, with categories including:

Compliance Officer of the Year.

Compliance Innovator of the Year.

Compliance Provider of the Year.

Compliance Educator of the Year.

Future Compliance Star of the Year.

"We know compliance professionals don't often seek the spotlight, especially for themselves, but they are an incredibly talented and dedicated group who deserves to be recognized and celebrated," said ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "The ComplyConnect Awards are an opportunity for them to do just that by recognizing their peers for the marvelous work they are doing."

Nominations can be submitted on the ComplyConnect Awards page through Sept. 16. All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts, including Modern Compliance Co-editor David Lui, Elizabeth M. Knoblock, PLLC Managing Member Elizabeth Knoblock, Eversheds Sutherland Partner John H. Walsh, ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu, NRS President John Gebauer and others. Award finalists will be announced in early October, with winners revealed on Nov. 9 during an awards reception at the inaugural ComplyConnect Conference & Expo in Austin, Texas.

Registration information



The three-day ComplyConnect Conference & Expo will be held Nov. 8 - 10 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. Regulatory and compliance professionals, industry leaders and technology experts from across the U.S. will discuss current trends, industry best practices and the impact of recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulations.

The event will feature an expanded version of the legacy NRS Fall Compliance Conference and offer Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®), continuing legal education (CLE), continuing professional education (CPE) and certified financial planner (CFP) continuing education credits, with keynote addresses from retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral and former Chancellor of the University of Texas System William H. McRaven and SEC Director of the Division of Examinations Richard R. Best.

Pre-conference workshops, including an introductory course for professionals new to the compliance industry and a women in compliance roundtable, will also be offered on Nov. 7.

Early-bird, all-access registration is available through Aug. 31. Learn more about the ComplyConnect Conference & Expo, including registration, sponsorships and more at complyconnectexpo.com. ComplySci's portfolio of firms – ComplySci, NRS, RIA in a Box, illumis and ITEGRIA, a division of RIA in Box, are proud to be founding sponsors for this inaugural event.

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's portfolio of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the portfolio of firms offers a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

