Athos Therapeutics Announces Proteomics Research Collaboration for Inflammatory Bowel Disease with Caltech

Athos will use specialized facilities and equipment at Caltech to perform molecular analysis and spectrometry-based proteomics on primary human single cells, blood, and tissue biopsies from de-identified Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patient samples.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos") is a late-stage preclinical biotech company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer. Athos announced today that they will be enhancing their internal omics AI platform by adding proteomics analysis in collaboration with Caltech. This collaboration will advance both the Athos platform and spectrometry-based proteomics in the field of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Athos and Caltech will perform spectrometry-based proteomics using cultured cells and biopsies from archived and de-identified IBD patient samples. The results of the proteomics analyses will be correlated with detailed clinical information including IBD subtypes, patient age, sex, disease location, prior treatments, and status.

"We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Chou's proteomics research team at Caltech," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO of Athos. "Caltech's proteomics facilities are state of the art allowing Athos to characterize the proteome of IBD patients, contributing to the identification of novel protein drug targets."

"Athos Therapeutics is enthusiastic about the addition of advanced, next-generation proteomics to our existing multi-omic AI platform," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO of Athos. "In Dr. Chou's state-of-the-art facility at Caltech, we will be able to reliably identify and quantify thousands of proteins from a tissue sample in a single measurement. The addition of this large-scale proteomic analysis to our existing genomic data will allow us to more fully define disease networks, identify patient sub-types, and discover novel biomarkers and druggable therapeutic targets."

About Athos Therapeutics

The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Athos is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer using artificial intelligence-generated innovative chemistry and computational platforms. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. ATH-63, the Company's lead drug compound, is moving into a Phase Ia human clinical trial in 2022. The Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.

Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

