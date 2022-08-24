TechBridge Joins the OneTen Coalition to Expand Access to Technology Skills and Drive Economic Prosperity

TechBridge forms strategic partnership with nation's leading coalition committed to hiring and advancing Black Americans without four-year degrees

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBridge, Inc., a national nonprofit committed to providing technology solutions and services to poverty-alleviating nonprofits, announced today a new strategic partnership with OneTen, an organization designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in America, to encourage economic prosperity through a skills-first approach focused on re-credentialing roles and offering Black talent access to professional development and technology skills training.

TechBridge's unique mission to alleviate generational poverty through the innovative use of technology aligns with OneTen's goal to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S. TechBridge joins as an endorsed talent developer and will serve as a valuable partner to OneTen's talent ecosystem as they work together to scale and align the tech jobs ecosystem to better meet the demand for Black talent.

"The real way to end generational poverty is to ensure people can work," said Nicole Armstrong, CEO, TechBridge. "If we believe technology is the future and we are aware of the digital divide, then we need Black and brown people building the algorithms and becoming the data scientists that create the systems we use every day."

While the job market is booming, the racial wealth gap in America remains wide. This is largely due to the employment barriers created by college degrees: 79% of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically disqualifies 76% of Black Americans over age 25 with relevant experience. With Black professionals representing less than 8% of the technology workforce, harnessing multi-stakeholder partnerships is vital to spearheading diversity and fostering pathways to success.

"The racial divide in today's job market is abundantly clear, with the technology sector representing a key area of opportunity for Black talent," said Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen. "Candidates are too often excluded on the basis of a four-year degree requirement, and through partnerships with organizations such as TechBridge, OneTen is able to adequately skill Black talent for family-sustaining jobs, expand their career possibilities, and take tangible steps to close the racial wealth gap."

TechBridge and OneTen plan to empower and support the need for a diverse technology field through the placement of Black talent into jobs that companies sorely need as the war for talent continues. By addressing unmet business needs, helping displaced workers find gainful employment, and allowing more students to transition into technology careers, inclusive work culture is within reach.

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking aid in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. Learn more at techbridge.org.

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at oneten.org, where one can be the difference.

