Gogoro Surpasses 500,000 Battery Swap Subscribers in Taiwan.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced it had surpassed 500,000 monthly battery swapping subscribers in Taiwan.

Launched in 2015, Gogoro battery swapping has become the refueling leader for electric two-wheel vehicles with more than 92% market share in Taiwan in the first half of 2022. Gogoro's open battery swapping ecosystem currently supports ten different vehicle brands, accounting for more than 25% of all two-wheelers sold in Taipei in the first half of 2022.

"Gogoro's half-million battery swapping subscribers is an amazing testament to our growth and momentum as a company, but more importantly it represents 500,000 individual stories and 500,000 people who have chosen to embrace sustainable transportation to lead Taiwan into a sustainable future," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro. "Taiwan is an excellent example of how an open battery swapping ecosystem can enable governments, businesses, vehicle makers and riders to embrace sustainable electric transportation."

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel. Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses.

The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they can develop and roll out unique electric vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping. With more than 500,000 riders and nearly 11,000 battery swapping GoStation cabinets at over 2,240 locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 340,000 daily battery swaps with more than 325 million total battery swaps to date.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

