Elizabeth Arden Enters Ulta Beauty Stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Arden expands its partnership with ULTA Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, launching in all stores late August. The iconic beauty pioneer will place emphasis on the brand's award-winning Ceramide Capsule collection in their brick-and-mortar product assortment.

(PRNewsfoto/Elizabeth Arden) (PRNewswire)

"Elizabeth Arden strives for a balanced channel assortment between e-commerce and traditional retail. While the brand experiences a robust growth in online sales, we recognize the importance of recruiting new customers through in-person trial and advice depending on individual needs. Ulta, the country's predominant retailer for beauty, offers consumers a wide variety of brand access and knowledge spanning affordable to luxury, clean to scientific, indie to mass – making the retailer a top destination for true beauty enthusiasts and an important partner in garnering new audiences for Elizabeth Arden." – Won Park Costof, Senior Vice President, Elizabeth Arden, US.

Elizabeth Arden has received rave reviews that reflect consumer devotion leading to steady growth at Ulta.com over the last 4 years, especially for the brand's Ceramide Capsules. Recognized for over 150 beauty awards since inception, Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsules reign as the global leader in monodose technology. Due to this fandom, Ulta's in-store assortment at their new "Skincare We're Loving Wall" will include the franchise's best-selling SKUs: Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, and Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum.

Moving forward, select stores will have Elizabeth Arden skincare experts on the floor to enhance the shopping experience and educate customers on the various product offerings. The brand also plans to implement an in-store sampling and loyalty program. Elizabeth Arden is currently available on their own e-comm as well as Amazon, Macy's, Dillard's, Belk and Boscov's.

About Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden has been empowering women with a diverse portfolio of cutting edge and results-driven innovation since 1910. One of the first female entrepreneurs in 20th century America, Ms. Arden remarkably turned a thousand-dollar investment into a billion-dollar brand that prides itself on celebrating and supporting dynamic women through beauty. Today the iconic brand is sold in more than 120 countries and prides itself on upholding the founder's legacy of empowering women and providing them with luxurious, high performing products with real results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elizabeth Arden