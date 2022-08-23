Valens Semiconductor to Host Automotive Connectivity Webinars on the VA7000 MIPI A-PHY-Compliant Chipset Family

The MIPI Alliance, Valens Semiconductor, and OMNIVISION to Demonstrate Next-Gen Connectivity for Sensors

Valens Semiconductor to Present a Chinese-Language Webinar on Leveling Up In-Vehicle Connectivity

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, will co-host two webinars in September 2022, to demonstrate how the VA7000 chipsets enable automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to benefit from high-speed in-vehicle video connectivity.

Valens Semiconductor and OMNIVISION on MIPI A-PHY: The Automotive Standard for Next-Gen Sensor Connectivity (Language: English)

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM CET – registration link.

The MIPI A-PHY ecosystem is evolving rapidly, as key automotive players continue to add A-PHY-standard connectivity to their next-generation Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) offerings. OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, has partnered with Valens Semiconductor to integrate MIPI A-PHY connectivity into its Automotive Reference Design System (ARDS) camera modules.

Raj Kumar Nagpal, MIPI A-PHY Working Group Co-Chair and Senior Staff Engineer at Synopsys, will present the design benefits of MIPI A-PHY for scalable Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous architectures, supporting high-speed sensor connectivity. The webinar will include demonstrations of OMNIVISION's Automotive Reference Design System (ARDS) and Valens Semiconductor's multi-gig connectivity solution over unshielded wiring. OMNIVISION will be represented by Brian Pluckebaum, Sr. Automotive Marketing Manager at OMNIVISION, and Valens Semiconductor will be represented by Moshe Doron, VP Product. The demonstrations will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session.

Leveling Up In-Vehicle Connectivity Webinar (Language: Chinese)

Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM BJT – registration link

Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipsets are the first on the market to implement the MIPI A-PHY standard for in-vehicle high-speed connectivity and enhanced ADAS capabilities. This webinar, which will include a Q&A session, will highlight the unprecedented capabilities of the VA7000 through video demonstrations in collaboration with industry leaders, including connectivity of a remote 8 Mega Pixel camera as well as a surround view system over Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cabling. The webinar will be hosted by Louis Zhang, Director, Business Development and Technical Marketing at Valens Semiconductor.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

