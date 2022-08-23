Starco Brands Grows Leadership Team Following Continued Commercial Success of Its Business Units, Including Whipshots™

Jeremiah Pfaff joins as Senior Vice President of Operations; Cathy Popick joins as Vice President

of Sales for Whipshots; Patrick O'Neill joins as Head of Creative

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) today announced three appointments to its leadership team. Following the successful launch and expansion of Whipshots™, a cutting edge and unique alcohol-infused whipped cream, Starco Brands is adding additional operations, marketing, and sales expertise to support its accelerated multi-brand, multi-channel growth strategy. The new team additions join CEO Ross Sklar, Operations EVP Darin Brown, and Chief Marketing Officer David Dreyer.

"We are a modern-day invention factory, and our mission is clear: We only invent consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. If it's not truly new, if it doesn't change behaviors, and if it doesn't spark excitement, then we won't pursue it," says Sklar. "These leaders exemplify best-in-class talent needed to create and commercialize leading-edge technologies and brands. This accelerates our incredible momentum and will allow us to realize projected milestones we've set for this rapidly growing public company."

Jeremiah Pfaff joins as Senior Vice President of Operations and, along with Brown, will manage supply chain, commercialization, manufacturing, and distribution. Brown and Pfaff also are senior executives at Sklar's manufacturing company, The Starco Group, a privately owned private label aerosol and liquid-fill manufacturer with a portfolio of innovative formulas and facilities spanning ten consumer product categories with limitless innovation potential.

Cathy Popick joins as Vice President of sales for Whipshots and, reporting to Dreyer, will spearhead Whipshots' continued breakthrough in new markets for instant-delivery, on-premise and off-premise retail. Popick comes to Starco Brands with considerable beverage alcohol sales leadership experience from Constellation Brands, DIAGEO, and Coors Brewing Company.

Patrick O'Neill joins as the company's Head of Creative and, along with Dreyer, will curate, direct and execute varying creative strategies within the Company. Patrick has created iconic work for some of the world's most iconic brands including: ABSOLUT, Pepsi, Gatorade, UNTUCKit, Visa, and the Grammys.

About Whipshots

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with partner and global artist Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, bringing the fun back to a stagnant alcohol category with the only alcohol-infused whipped cream in the market; Breathe, the first-ever air-powered aerosol cleaning line and hand-sanitizer spray that meet the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice criteria; and Winona Popcorn Spray, bringing home the movie-going experience with the first indulgent theater-popcorn taste powered by air. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas and commercial manufacturing facilities spanning 10 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTC stock exchange. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

