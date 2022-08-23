Leviton Decora Smart® Line Updated with New Wi-Fi® 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller

Hubless solution adds support for Apple HomeKit™/Siri®, works with Amazon Alexa™, Hey Google, and more

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller, making it easier than ever to add control of ceiling fans to your smart home. Designed for overhead pull-chain ceiling fans without electronic control, the new Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller is the latest addition to the My Leviton platform and award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi product line, which offers a full portfolio of lighting and load control solutions for every room and home.

The Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller provides quiet ON/OFF control with four overhead fan speeds (low, medium, high and max). Homeowners can enjoy the option of controlling ceiling fans with the My Leviton app, voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Apple Siri via HomeKit, or the Apple Home app. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to continue to expand the breadth and capability of our Wi-Fi 2nd Gen portfolio by providing an automated solution for overhead ceiling fans with multi-speed control and compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Hey Google, and Amazon Alexa," said James Shurte, senior product manager, Leviton. "This new product is about more than just control and convenience. Research indicates that when fans are used effectively, thermostats can be adjusted up to four degrees, leading to reduced energy consumption and increased HVAC efficiency while maintaining comfortable temperatures in the home."

The upgraded fan speed controller provides quiet ON/OFF control with four overhead fan speeds (low, medium, high and max). Homeowners can enjoy the option of controlling ceiling fans with the My Leviton app, voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Apple Siri via HomeKit, or the Apple Home app. The Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller is ideal for great rooms with high ceilings, kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, home gyms and covered patios.

Once installed, the fan speed level bar is used to adjust the fan's speed up or down to select low, medium, high, or max settings, while the familiar Decora® rocker is used for ON/OFF control. With the My Leviton app, homeowners can easily program fans to automatically turn ON/OFF or adjust the speed to circulate air at scheduled times. Additional functionality includes the ability to configure minimum and maximum fan speed settings, to choose a preset fan speed when turned on, or to have the fan always turn on at the last selected speed. The device's auto-shutoff feature can be used as a countdown timer to turn fans off after a preset length of time.

For added convenience, the My Leviton app offers control of fans in situations where it is impractical to use a fan's pull-chain to control speed, such as high ceilings in a large room where the fan may be out of reach.

The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller can be used in single pole or multi-location applications when paired with Leviton's wire-free Anywhere Companions or wired Companions. The new Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Fan Speed Controller connects to Wi‐Fi and does not require a hub or bridge.

Leviton Decora Smart products are backed by a 2-year limited warranty. All Decora Smart devices are compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

To learn more about Leviton Decora Smart solutions, visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart .

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

