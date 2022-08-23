Knock® CRM Welcomes New Executive Hires

Second quarter brings key hires to round out Knock's executive leadership team

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM , the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and operators, today announced the additions of Jen Chestnutt as Vice President of Marketing; Alex Griffis as Vice President of Product; and Jen Jackson as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. These new hires were selected to accelerate Knock's growth trajectory and solution portfolio expansion, as well as strengthen Knock's customer experience.

As Vice President of Marketing, Jen Chestnutt oversees the marketing department and is tasked with leading the charge to make Knock the preferred front office technology solution for prospect and leasing management. She has two decades of B2B and B2C marketing experience, covering demand generation, growth marketing, brand marketing, partnerships, customer advocacy, and more. Prior to joining Knock, Chestnutt served as a marketing leader for Griffis Residential, Aimco, and Flournoy Properties, along with building out all marketing and customer support functions for Fetch Package as VP of Marketing and CX.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jen Chestnutt as our VP of Marketing," said Demetri Themelis, Knock CEO and co-founder. "She has already begun to showcase her unparalleled focus on full-funnel growth, brand, product marketing, and go-to-market strategy."

As Vice President of Product, Alex Griffis is responsible for leading Knock's product management, user experience, and data science departments to deliver innovative product solutions to customers and the multifamily space. Griffis and his team will work closely with customers to ensure that their voices are reflected in Knock's overall product direction. Prior to joining Knock, Griffis led the product organization at Unanet as VP of Product to help solve customer problems through ERP and CRM software for a variety of different markets.

"After an extensive search, we found a perfect fit in Alex Griffis for our VP of Product position and are thrilled that he has quickly engaged and already has had a significant impact," said Manjit Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Knock.

As Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Jen Jackson leads Knock's customer services, success, and support teams. She is focusing on aligning the customer teams to create a seamless and consistent end-to-end journey for Knock's customers, ensuring an enjoyable customer experience. Prior to joining Knock, Jackson led the customer organization at Dialpad as the Vice President of Customer Experience, and also served as the Vice President of Customer Success at Serenova (later merged with Lifesize), where she led the global team dedicated to helping customers achieve quantifiable business outcomes and exceptional customer experiences.

"We are pleased to announce Jen Jackson as our new SVP of Customer Success leading our Customer Success Organization," said Jennifer Haas, Chief Revenue Officer at Knock. "Jen brings with her two decades of experience in technology and customer success leadership. Her intelligence and organization skills coupled with her heart for customer advocacy make her a perfect fit for our leadership team. She has already made a definable impact in a few short months."

The extensive experience of these additions to Knock's leadership team will accelerate Knock's growth and momentum as the company strengthens its focus on product, marketing, and improving upon the customer experience.

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

