KEVANI awarded a new media contract in Hollywood

Located on the famous Hollywood Boulevard, the vibrant area captures the essence of Los Angeles with an abundance of landmarks, hotels, restaurants, and other attractions that celebrate L.A.'s rich film and entertainment heritage.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI") welcomes "The Hollywood Crossing" to its list of highly coveted media destinations. Located in the beautiful City of Los Angeles, this newly awarded long-term contract is the latest addition to KEVANI's growing network of long-standing media offerings in the market.

KEVANI, INC. (PRNewswire)

On a world-famous major artery surrounded by pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The Hollywood Crossing is an exclusive bulletin situated at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd & Gramercy Place in the City of Los Angeles, CA. The illuminated ad space is on a world-famous major artery surrounded by pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

"Adding this key placement to our existing inventory furthers KEVANI's position as a market leader in the Los Angeles DMA," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "Our extended LA coverage is an opportunity for brands to reach broad audiences using integrated campaigns, messages, and interactive experiences across a range of different creative canvases and dynamic digital formats."

With a growing portfolio that boasts traditional, digital, and full-motion spectaculars as well as large-scale murals, KEVANI continues to break ground in all facets of the outdoor media space. Most recently, KEVANI conducted a study that revealed their billboards lead to higher ad retention when compared to sites with similar specs.

The Hollywood Crossing is the latest addition to KEVANI's iconic collection which includes The Towers, Sunset Limelight, i10 Beacon, 2nd & PCH, SoHo Spectacle, The Sunset Mural, and WEHO Quartet. For more information, please visit www.kevani.com .

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

Follow KEVANI on Instagram (@kevaniusa)

KEVANI's 2022 Neuroscience Study

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KEVANI, Inc.