GameOn & RDB Car Club Turn On Their Engines for Web3 Games

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with RDB Car Club. The web3 project is a partnership between RDB LA , a celebrity-favorite auto body shop with millions of YouTube views, and Blockchn Media Inc , the all female-owned public relations agency to top tier web3 companies.

RDB LA customers include superstars Kendall Jenner , Jalen Ramsey , Dwight Howard , Khalid, and Billie Eilish.

RDB LA customers include model Kendall Jenner , NFL Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey , eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard , and singer-songwriter sensations Khalid and Billie Eilish . As part of the partnership, RDB Car Club will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel web3 engagement, retention, and revenue, in particular for their recently-launched NFT collection. GameOn will also receive 10% equity ownership in the RDB Car Club project, including 10% revenue share on all NFT sales from the effective date.

"We're thrilled to enter the auto category to help drive engagement, retention, and monetization for RDB Car Club," said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. "We continue to showcase the flexibility of our content-agnostic platform - onboarding new partners, securing recurring revenue, and adding to our bottom line. Our foot is on the profitability pedal!"

RDB Car Club and RDB LA CEO Mano Yeghikian said, "The feeling of excitement is mutual. As a long time gamer it has been a childhood dream to see my cars in a game. This transition into the gaming industry seemed like a natural progression for the RDB ecosystem. There is no better company to bring value to my community than the GameOn team."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, the company expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include, but are not limited to: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos, Tetavi, and now RDB Car Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 partners.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos, and Gaming Society.

ABOUT RDB CAR CLUB LLC.

RDB Car Club LLC. is a web3 gaming company in partnership with RDB LA and Blockchn Media Inc . With over 35 years of family experience in the auto collision industry and a Celebrity favorite for custom design & build, it was a natural progression for the founders of RDB LA to take the leap into the web3 industry. Holders can use one of the 5,000 custom luxury car NFTs in the official RDB Car Club mobile game or race their RDB NFT car in a play and earn game launching mid 2023. Learn more on our website .

