BKV CORPORATION TO EXPAND CARBON CAPTURE, UTILIZATION, AND SEQUESTRATION EFFORTS WITH VERDE AGREEMENT

Agreement positions BKV to evaluate and maximize carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration projects more efficiently

Investment in CCUS evaluation aligns with BKV's goal to reach net-zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2025

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Corporation ("BKV" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Verde Co2 CCS, LLC ("Verde") for carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) project identification and evaluation to expand its CCUS and greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts.

Chris Kalnin, Chief Executive Officer of BKV, said, "Leveraging Verde's CCUS expertise is expected to help achieve our goal of being a leader in the safe production of low impact, sustainable energy. We are excited to work with them to move CCUS projects forward and make a meaningful impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

"Our team's expertise in the capture, transport, geology, reservoir, and sequestration value chains is setting the industry standard, and we are excited to collaborate with BKV moving forward," said Charles Fridge, Chairman and CEO of Verde. "This agreement will further our shared goals of advancing environmental stewardship and achieving net-zero carbon reduction technology across the energy value chain."

BKV is committed to equipping its dedicated CCUS business line, BKV dCarbon Ventures, with the resources needed to evaluate CCUS projects more efficiently and build a pipeline of feasible projects going forward. BKV dCarbon Ventures has a strategic focus on permanent sequestration of point-source emissions.

BKV's primary criteria for CCUS project evaluation fall under three main categories--regulatory, social, and environmental. "We believe that when these three pillars intersect, we can make CCUS both feasible and profitable," said Lauren Read, Vice President of BKV dCarbon Ventures at BKV. "We are passionate that CCUS can help reduce global emissions that impact climate change, and by enlisting Verde, we are on a path to demonstrate that low-impact, sustainable energy can be achieved."

BKV's initial CCUS project, in partnership with EnLink Midstream, is expected to come online by the second half of 2023.

About BKV Corporation

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BKV Corporation (BKV) is a privately held, forward-thinking, growth-driven, vertically integrated energy company that seeks to deliver low-impact, sustainable energy to the community. BKV's core business is to produce natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. Founded in 2015, BKV has approximately 400 employees across the U.S. that are committed to building a different kind of energy company. BKV is one of the top 20 gas-weighted natural gas producers in the United States and the largest natural gas producer in the Barnett Shale. BKV Corporation is the parent company for the BKV family of companies. For more information, visit www.bkvcorp.com.

About Verde Co2 CCS, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Verde is an independent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") developer-operator in the U.S. By leveraging its core reservoir competencies and project management processes, Verde has constructed a large, diverse and advanced portfolio of CCS projects in the United States. For more information, visit www.verdeco2.com.

