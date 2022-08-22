PlayOn! Sports Announces Susan Young As CFO, Former Turner Sports COO Matt Hong As Board Member

The Accomplished Executives Add Breadth of Experience in Strategic Planning for High-Growth Businesses

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn! Sports, one of the nation's leading high school media and technology companies, announced today the hiring of Susan Young as its CFO and the addition of former Turner Sports COO Matt Hong to its board of directors.

Young brings over 20 years of global experience with both Fortune 100 and mid-sized companies in a broad range of industries including software, entertainment, life sciences and travel. She joins the PlayOn! Sports from Q2 Solutions, an organization that provides clinical trials lab testing and software services and has over 5,000 employees globally. She oversaw strategic planning, financial reporting, and mergers and acquisitions for the company for the last three years.

Prior to that she was the first-ever CFO for Terra Dotta, a software provider focused on study abroad and international student programs in the higher education market and first CFO of MarVista Entertainment.

"PlayOn! Sports has a clear vision and fundamental understanding as to the power of technology in education-based athletics," Young said. "The total addressable market for the company is growing exponentially as PlayOn! Sports facilitates greater access to sought-after high school sports and extracurricular activities, engaging educators, parents, family members and fans."

Hong retired from his role as COO of Turner Sports in 2019 and has since served on the board of directors and as a strategic advisor to companies in the sports, technology, consumer, media, and finance industries. While with Turner Sports, Hong oversaw the acquisition, programming, and marketing of premium events including the NBA, March Madness, MLB, NASCAR, PGA Championship and UEFA Champions League and others across TBS and TNT. He additionally oversaw business properties including NBA TV, Bleacher Report, NBA Digital, NCAA Digital and March Madness Live, SI Digital, NASCAR.com, PGATOUR.com, PGA.com, PGA Championship Live and GOLF.com.

"The year-over-year growth seen at PlayOn! Sports underscores the scalability of both the NFHS Network's streaming service as well as GoFan's ticketing platform," Hong said. "As a company, we're well positioned to continue expanding our presence in the high school event market to better serve our communities."

Said PlayOn! Sports CEO David Rudolph: "The strategic business experience both Susan and Matt bring to our company will support our rapid growth. With our fan base growing across both our streaming and our ticketing products, PlayOn! Sports is proud of our contributions to our school and state association partners."

PlayOn! Sports was founded in 2008 with the purpose of honoring and celebrating the achievements of high school students, parents, coaches, and teachers in every community across the county. It is one of the nation's fastest growing high school media and technology companies. PlayOn! operates the NFHS Network, a joint venture with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and its member state associations. The NFHS Network delivers live and on demand high school events on the web and related mobile and OTT apps. PlayOn! also operates GoFan, a leading professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools. GoFan offers a digital ticketing solution which helps high schools across the country increase revenue, streamline their event execution, and reduce the hassle for their athletics and activities managers. For additional information about PlayOn! Sports, please visit www.playonsports.com or follow PlayOn! Sports on LinkedIn.

