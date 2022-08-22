Klarna and StyleSeat team up to offer consumers flexible payments

Consumers can now book expert beauty and wellness professionals with Klarna's interest-free options

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced its newest partnership with StyleSeat, the top online destination for booking beauty and wellness services. Through this partnership, consumers can now shop and pay on StyleSeat with Klarna's interest-free Pay in 4 solution to meet their beauty and haircare needs.

"Small business growth will always be of the highest priority for StyleSeat," said Melody McCloskey, CEO and founder of StyleSeat. "Our beauty professionals double their revenue within the first year of using StyleSeat to run and grow their business. By offering them the chance to diversify their payment offerings with Klarna, professionals can continue to provide excellent service for their clients, all while catering to a wider audience and increasing profits."

According to a recent StyleSeat survey looking at American beauty, fitness and wellness spending habits, beauty is expected to remain the largest spending category in self-care this year, with over a third (39%) of respondents saying they will spend the most on it. Additionally, 71% do not plan to cut back on wellness spending.

"As demand for wellness and self-care services continues to grow, we are proud to partner with StyleSeat and support its efforts to provide important resources for both consumers and small businesses in this category," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. "By integrating Klarna's payment options, StyleSeat can offer an even more enhanced experience for consumers to help them save time and money and be in control of their finances, while also driving new revenue streams for professionals."

To date, StyleSeat has coordinated over 180 million booked appointments, totaling over $10.6 billion in revenue for small businesses. StyleSeat is the latest merchant to join Klarna's growing network of more than 150 million consumers and 400,000 retail partners globally.

For additional information, please contact:

Shira Rimini

614-962-4605

press.us@klarna.com

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 5,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About StyleSeat

StyleSeat is the leading destination for booking beauty, barber and wellness services. Melody McCloskey co-founded StyleSeat in 2011 to simplify the appointment booking process. Since its inception, StyleSeat has powered over 155 million appointments in cities across the United States. With StyleSeat, industry experts gain a place to showcase their work, connect with clients, and build their business, while clients can discover new services and stylists and book appointments on the go. For more information, please visit www.styleseat.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3617735/ab06300f08817d3b_org.jpg styleseat edited2

View original content:

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)