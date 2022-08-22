Butler Flooring Services Merges Resources with Spectra Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra Contract Flooring, a Diverzify company and the industry's most comprehensive commercial floor covering resource, is announcing a partnership with Butler Flooring Services, one of Kentucky's most trusted commercial floor covering specialists. "Butler has always been a brand that is identifiable with quality and the passion to deliver exceptional project results. Because of Spectra's infrastructure, operational performance, and financial foundation, the decision was made to merge resources, strengthening the commitment to our customers in the Louisville market", said Mike Condran, Midwest regional president for Spectra Contract Flooring.

With minimal existing overlap, this combination presents the opportunity to serve every market segment, in the area, with an unrivaled range of service capabilities and product offerings. The added market presence and flexibility enables Spectra to offer product care and maintenance, and specialty flooring services to a broader customer base. "Spectra shares the customer-centric values that are most important to the Butler team, and I am confident that we will continue driving the success that's made us a key partner to our customers for the last four decades," said Rob Butler, Owner Butler Flooring Services. Together, Spectra and Butler Flooring Services are firmly resolved to maintain the operational excellence that their customers expect.

About Spectra

Spectra Contract Flooring is the largest commercial flooring contractor in the U.S. And as a Diverzify company, we've doubled our reach to 52 locations from coast to coast, giving customers access to a powerful end-to-end logistics network with increased capabilities. And with 400,000+ installations in our portfolio, we strive to deliver consistency, excellence and peace of mind on every single project, no matter how complex, visit spectracf.com.

About Butler

Butler Flooring Services has been a leading commercial floor covering specialist serving the Louisville area since 1982. Rob Butler, owner of Butler Flooring Services, launched maintenance services in 1987. Butler Flooring Services continues to partner with architectural, commercial, healthcare, religious and corporate clients to serve their flooring solution and maintenance needs. For more information, please visit bfsfloors.com.

