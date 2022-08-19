Top National Political Reporter Neil W. McCabe Hired to Lead OAN's Florida Coverage

OAN Prepares for 2024 Presidential Race Coverage with Placement of Veteran Political Reporter Neil W. McCabe in Florida

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news announced today that journalist Neil W. McCabe has joined the network and will be leading Florida coverage from OAN's Tallahassee bureau.

"Neil is recognized as one of the top national political reporters. We're thrilled he's leading our coverage in Florida as Florida news is becoming national news, especially as we head into the 2024 Presidential race," said Charles Herring, president of OAN.

"We are very familiar with Neil's work, both broadcast and print, and his real-world experience as an Army combat veteran and on Wall Street," Herring said.

"In addition to his Florida coverage, Neil will also be taking on other assignments around the country, including contributing to OAN's 2022 midterm coverage," stated Herring.

"Florida is ground-zero for battles over parents' rights, COVID-19, education reform and gun rights," stated McCabe. "These battles are fought at the state house, the city halls and school boards—wherever they are, we will be there."

In addition to his previous tenure at the network, where he covered Capitol Hill and the White House, McCabe has worked as a national political reporter in Washington for Human Events, Breitbart and The Star News Network. Before coming to Washington, McCabe was a staff reporter for The Pilot, Boston's Catholic paper, and he was a reporter and editor for two Boston-area community papers: The (North Cambridge) Alewife and The Somerville News.

McCabe is a Bronze Star veteran of the Iraq War, where he deployed for 15 months as a combat historian from 2009-2010. He continues to serve in the Army Reserve as a senior public affairs noncommissioned officer.

Follow Neil W. McCabe on Twitter/GETTR/Truth Social: @ReporterMcCabe

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features three weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS with Addison Smith, and TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

