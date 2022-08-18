Wounded Warrior Project Proud to Sponsor 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is a Platinum sponsor of the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games taking place Aug. 19-28 in Orlando. Nearly 200 athletes from U.S. military branches will participate, along with athletes from international ally nations. More than half of the U.S. athletes competing are registered warriors with WWP.

"The spirit of the Warrior Games aligns directly with our mission at Wounded Warrior Project to honor and empower wounded warriors, helping them lead healthier lives through mental and physical wellness," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Warrior Games gives wounded warriors a way to exercise the determination and resolve that guided them through military service. We are proud to sponsor Warrior Games and support warriors in their competitive adaptive sports pursuits."

Many of the WWP-registered warriors participating in the Warrior Games were first introduced to modified athletic opportunities through WWP's Adaptive Sports, Physical Health and Wellness, and Soldier Ride® programs. These programs empower warriors to become well-adjusted in mind and body while receiving the support they need to maximize rehabilitation and live active and healthy lives.

Army veteran and wounded warrior Josh Olson is no stranger to athletic activity. He is active with WWP Adaptive Sports and is using what he learned from the program to prepare for this level of competition.

"My participation in this program opened the door for me and gave me confidence to try other sports and meet other veterans," said Josh. "The camaraderie is great. I have a whole new group of friends."

WWP's Annual Warrior Survey confirms initiatives like Warrior Games are critical to warriors' overall wellness. The 2021 survey concluded that 3 in 5 WWP warriors reported physical activity helps them cope with stress or mental health concerns.

First held in 2010, Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members. It has since expanded to include athletes from international and allied nations. The event features adaptive sports like archery, cycling, precision shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf as an exhibition. Learn more about the Warrior Games.

