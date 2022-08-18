Upgrow Makes The Prestigious 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 299%, Upgrow Ranks in the Top 0.3% of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Upgrow is No. 2013 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The last few years have been a wild ride - expanding our services and talented team while simultaneously continuing to scale sales. Making the Inc. 5000 list is a highly visible recognition of outstanding contributions from our team, clients, vendors, and network." - Ryder Meehan, Co-CEO

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the US, in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We're really proud of where we've gotten and what we've been able to achieve in just a matter of a few years, and we're really excited to position our agency as a leader in accelerating growth for remarkable brands in B2B tech/SaaS. This is just the beginning, as we continue to expand our team and services in order to deliver exceptional value to our clients." - Danny Ng, Co-CEO

ABOUT UPGROW

Launched in 2018, Upgrow is a performance digital marketing agency generating revenue through Paid Media and SEO for high-growth B2B tech companies.

Upgrow works with brands to create a highly customized conversion-optimized web design, paid media strategies, SEO programs, and complete digital marketing solutions with consistent results.

CONTACT

www.upgrow.io

Chelsea Queen, Administrative Coordinator (chelsea@upgrow.io)

RANKING METHODOLOGY

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent.

