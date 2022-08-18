Tapas Entertainment to Takeover Emerald City Comic Con 2022 [Media Kit]

The first big beat for newly merged Tapas Entertainment is set to take place this weekend in Seattle. Media kit including event images, AV, brand assets, cleared quotes and more to follow

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective August 1st, 2022, digital storytelling platforms, Tapas Media, Radish Fiction, and Wuxiaworld officially merged to form Tapas Entertainment. Tapas Entertainment will serve as the parent company overseeing the development and growth of all three platforms which will continue to operate individually under the continued leadership of Tapas Founder and CEO, Chang Kim.

Chang Kim shared, "This is a real moment for all of us. For Tapas, Radish, and WuxiaWorld to come together presents an invaluable opportunity for collective growth and creativity. It is an incredibly exciting time."

The multi-platform merger comes weeks prior to the highly-anticipated Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, WA. Tapas, a brand sponsor of the convention, is set to attend with a highly-visible presence, hosting multiple panels, creator signings, portfolio reviews and giveaways.

Tapas VP of Content, Michael Son: "Emerald City Comic Con is known as a creator's event so it is only natural that this is where Tapas needs to be. Our creators and readers most commonly come to us on-platform, but events like ECCC allow for us to come to the fans, meet them in person and offer memorable experiences and creative opportunities."

Emerald City Comic Con is Thursday, August 18th to Sunday, August 21st, 2022 to be held at Washington State Convention & Trade Center.

Tapas Media will be releasing a full-access media kit following Emerald City Comic Con on Monday, August 21, 2022. Branded assets, images, panel footage and video from the convention floor amongst other downloadable materials will be made available to interested members of the press.

ABOUT TAPAS MEDIA

Tapas Media is a leading digital publishing platform for webcomics and webnovels in North America. With a full-service suite of businesses, Tapas is a talent incubator, publisher, producer, and distributor for both independent creators and established storytellers, reaching more than 10 million registered users.

ABOUT RADISH FICTION

Radish is a mobile fiction platform for serialized storytelling, offering the literary equivalent of addictive TV drama series. Its wide variety of stories are published and read in bite-sized installments, optimized for the smartphone reader. Radish is revolutionizing the way that stories are consumed and produced. Readers can access thousands of serials across genres and connect directly with their favorite storytellers in live community chat rooms.

Amateur authors can publish their own original stories via user-submitted content, and Radish itself also produces Radish Originals, serials in a variety of genres designed specifically for its mobile platform and written by a talented team of Emmy Award-winning soap writers, authors and Radish's Content Team creators. Built to be both user and author-friendly, Radish strives to present the newest and brightest in entertaining, diverse serial fiction to readers while providing authors with innovative ways to build readerships and monetize their work.

For more information, visit www.radishfiction.com .

ABOUT WUXIAWORLD

Wuxiaworld Limited Wuxiaworld Limited was founded in December 2014 by Jingping Lai, a passionate fan of Chinese fantasy martial arts novels (or "Wuxia"), to broaden the popularity of Wuxia novels among English speakers. The Wuxiaworld website and app quickly rose to prominence as the largest Chinese-to-English novel translation platform in the world, with millions of active users. Today, Wuxiaworld publishes translations of Chinese and Korean novels from a wide variety of authors in the fantasy/sci-fi genres, with seminal works including such as "Coiling Dragon" (盘龙), "I Shall Seal the Heavens" (我欲封天), "Overgeared" (템빨), and more.

For more information, visit www.wuxiaworld.com .

ABOUT CHANG KIM

Chang Kim is the Founder and CEO of Tapas Media, the next-generation digital storytelling company specializing in web comics and novels. A veteran in the digital publishing industry, Kim has worked at Google (Blogger.com), TNC (leading Korean blog service), and overseeing Samsung Mobile's content strategy.

