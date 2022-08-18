Fathom Events and Universal Pictures Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of "Pitch Perfect"

The Barden Bellas are Back on the Big Screen for a Special Two-Day Engagement

Sunday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 14

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get out your cups and get ready for an exclusive, two-day celebration of the 10th Anniversary of 2012's global smash hit, "Pitch Perfect." Directed by Jason Moore, the film launched a cappella music into the cultural mainstream, skyrocketed the careers of its stars and became a global phenomenon, igniting a franchise that has earned almost $600 million worldwide. This special Fathom Events presentation will also include special footage, never-seen-before on the big screen.

Pitch Perfect 10th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

Arriving at her new college, Beca (Anna Kendrick) finds herself not right for any clique but somehow is muscled into one that she never would have picked on her own: alongside mean girls, sweet girls and weird girls whose only thing in common is how good they sound when they sing together. When Beca leads this a cappella singing group out of their traditional arrangements and perfect harmonies into all-new mashups, they fight to climb their way to the top of college music competitions.

Pitch Perfect is a laugh-out-loud comedy and groundbreaking musical sensation that also stars Rebel Wilson (Jo Jo Rabbit), Grammy nominee Ester Dean (Trolls World Tour), Hana Mae Lee (Jem and the Holograms), Anna Camp (The Help), Brittany Snow (Hairspray), Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games franchise), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Adam Devine (Workaholics).

Tickets to "Pitch Perfect 10th Anniversary" can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

For artwork/photos related to the 10th Anniversary of "Pitch Perfect," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events