Clint Brasher Earns Another Selection to The Best Lawyers in America

BEAUMONT, Texas , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm founding partner Clint Brasher has been named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, his second consecutive year to earn a place on the exclusive list.

Selection by Best Lawyers is considered one of the top honors in the legal industry. Honorees are chosen in a rigorous peer-review process by other elite lawyers for excellence in particular practice areas. For the 2023 edition, Mr. Brasher is recognized for his work in insurance law and in the litigation – insurance category.

Mr. Brasher focuses his practice on first-party insurance, bad-faith insurance, and personal injury litigation. His work has resulted in record verdicts and settlements for clients over the course of his two decades in the legal profession.

"Being picked for the list again this year is just a great honor, and I'm thankful to my peers in the legal community for making it possible," said Mr. Brasher. "But for me, it is what we at Brasher Law Firm do for our clients that makes me the proudest, so this is a testament to the team around me."

Mr. Brasher, firm partner Nishi Kothari and attorney Joseph Muckleroy were recently named among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022. Mr. Brasher himself is no stranger to professional accolades. He has been recognized by peers as a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2018 and has been rated AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbell – that group's highest rating – each year since 2013. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum for his work obtaining sizable compensation for his clients.

Since launching in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become a definitive guide to legal excellence and the top legal talent in the country. Attorneys are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be included on its lists. For more information about Best Lawyer's methodology or for a complete list of this year's honorees, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com/ .

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/ .

