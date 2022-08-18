Camect Provides New Solution to Rodent, Deer, and Human Invasion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camect INC, fills the costly security gap for Cannabis dispensary and grow facilities with an affordable AI powered smart hub able to detect rodents, deer and humans with a less than 1% error rate. See video here.

Camect delivers smart, AI detection enabling security cameras identify specific objects. The benefits of this technology include the elimination of false alarms from self monitored security cameras as well as elevated customer service and efficiency for professional video monitoring companies. Camect has the highest accuracy rating, citing less than 1% error rate on object identification. This saves businesses both time and money as they no longer waste time looking at alerts that do not matter. (PRNewsfoto/Camect) (PRNewswire)

Until the S.A.F.E. Banking Act passes cash intensive dispensary owners are at rising risk for violent and costly burglaries from humans. According to NPR the wave of crime has escalated . Grow facilities face the double threat from both human crop theft and destruction from rodents and animals. One rodent can destroy thousands of dollars of valuable plants.

Live guards burden owners with as much as $50,000 a month in round the clock security. A solution that is not affordable to most. Video security cameras offer at best a reactive approach to crime detection. These cameras are designed to record, not detect. In a world with understaffed, overworked police officers these videos are not actually helpful. This can be a huge distraction with alerts going off every time a leaf, bug or weather triggers an alarm. NYT reports that 80% of DIY security system owners are annoyed by "false-alarms".

Camect uses AI powered object detection. The nanosecond an object (rodent, deer, person, pick-up truck, delivery truck, etc.) is detected an alert is deployed, if you want to know about it. The system will adapt to the user's preferences, virtually eliminating false alarms. Camect affordable smart hub connects with almost every existing camera system. Most often no new equipment is needed.

"Regulations require dispensary owners to pour large amounts of capital into their business and operate as cash only enterprises. This puts product and cash at great risk with criminals targeting both. One of my new customers called me after he lost huge amounts of inventory and $75,000 cash with one break-in. Camect is committed to helping business owners take a proactive approach and deter these crimes." Says Camect National Account Manager Brad Kenning who specializes in Cannabis Security.

Camect is currently available world wide . Contact Camect Marketing Director Rachel Swardson at connect@camect.com for more information.

About Camect:

Camect Inc is the first to bring affordable, accurate and reliable Artificial Intelligence analytics to video and non-video security systems. Our goal is to help human beings focus on what matters.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Camect