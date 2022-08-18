Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Kansas

Leading-Edge FTTP Network to Reach Over 10,000 Potential Customers in Kansas by End of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced that it will achieve, by the end of 2023, over 10,000 new fiber passings in portions of three counties in the first phase of its fiber network build in the state of Kansas. Brightspeed plans to add 45,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 55,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Kansas operating area.

"We are thrilled to share our initial network build plan for Kansas," said Sherry Hessenthaler, operations strategy lead for Brightspeed. "We believe all people and businesses should have access to high-quality internet connectivity they can rely on to accomplish what is most important to them. We are eager to accelerate the upgrade to fiber technologies in our Kansas footprint and to introduce customers to our next-gen Brightspeed products and services supported by a simple, intuitive customer experience."

Kansas is one of the 20 states that make up Brightspeed's territory, covering mainly rural and suburban regions of the country. Brightspeed will initially be comprised of incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO).

In total, Brightspeed plans to invest at least $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed to help bridge the digital divide.

Brightspeed's initial build plan for Kansas will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to over 10,000 residential and commercial locations in markets within Brown, Johnson, and Miami counties. These new fiber-enabled addresses are incremental to approximately 5,000 existing fiber passings that Brightspeed will assume upon the close of the transaction between the Apollo funds and Lumen.

"In addition to our own build plans, we are evaluating areas for consideration for state and federal broadband infrastructure grants as they become available," added Hessenthaler. "We look forward to working with stakeholders at state, county, and city levels to make fiber-based broadband a reality for even more families and businesses in Kansas."

"Brightspeed's announcement of improvements within their service exchanges is great news. We will be even more excited when construction begins in Osawatomie," said Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae. "The last few years have demonstrated that our area needs more connectivity solutions at affordable prices. Their plans to expand fiber-based internet access is encouraging, and we appreciate their commitment to our area."

"I appreciate Brightspeed for the work they're doing in my District and our state as a whole," said State Representative Bill Sutton. "This critically needed initiative will continue to move southern Johnson County forward, not only from a business perspective, but from an educational perspective as well. This will be especially important for our students whose education and curriculum require a great deal of computer work at home."

Brightspeed's next-generation FTTP architecture is designed to accelerate deployment and market availability. Partnering with a select group of technology vendors, the company is utilizing innovative technologies including XGS-PON, capable of downstream and upstream internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, and Wi-Fi 6 for optimal performance and coverage to support today's device-dense homes and businesses.

Brightspeed plans to announce additional state-specific network build plans in the coming weeks.

For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

