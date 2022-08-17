Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) Launches Pure Play Digital Department

With Spanish language radio stations in 8 markets, LaMusica, SBS Entertainment, and Mega TV, the creation of a full-service digital marketing brand, rounds out SBS' portfolio of products.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc, (SBS) (OTC Pink: SBSAA), today announced its entrance into the world of digital marketing solutions with the launch of its newly created pure-play digital marketing department, DigIdea, Digital Marketing Solutions. The addition of DigIdea Digital Marketing Solutions to the SBS Family will make SBS a one-stop shop for a business' full marketing needs.

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spanish Broadcasting System Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DigIdea's full-service digital solutions, includes, Search Marketing, Display, OTT/CTV, Email, and Social in addition to their vast Spanish language portfolio of Radio, TV, Streaming Audio, and Programmatic platforms. DigIdea Digital Marketing Solutions will allow advertisers of every size and industry to build complete marketing solutions to meet their target consumers at all stages of the purchase journey. With DigIdea, advertisers will receive the best and most state-of-the-art technologies, full access to performance data, along with the unmatched customer service SBS is well-known for.

"SBS is beyond excited for the launch of DigIdea. As a valued media partner for advertisers of all levels and varied industries, SBS must remain progressive, with best-in-class digital marketing solutions." stated, Albert Rodriguez, SBS' president, and COO.

"The Digidea initiative will provide expertly crafted and creative digital marketing solutions to ad agencies and clients seeking to reach the U.S. Hispanic consumer. Our Company's 40-years' experience in serving Latino audio fans gives us an enormous leg up in providing the necessary knowhow, tools, and staff to guarantee effective and immediate results for our digital clients." stated SBS Chairman and CEO, Raúl Alarcón.

DigIdea is slated to launch October 2022 starting in L.A., followed by N.Y., Puerto Rico and Florida – remaining markets are scheduled to launch early 2023. Additional details on DigIdea Digital Marketing Solutions, will be released in the coming weeks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) is one of the largest owners and operators of radio stations in the United States. SBS is also invested in television and internet properties, deriving the majority of its income from advertising through its media products. SBS owns the internet portal LaMusica.com. It also acquired WSBS-TV in Miami, Florida and WTCV in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the group of owned and operated TV stations for its Mega TV network. SBS targets the U.S. Hispanic audience in eight geographic regions: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Orlando and Tampa.

Media Contact:





Brad Edwards Conchita Oliva The Plunkett Group Latin Iconos (212) 739-6740 conchita@latiniconos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.