NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFO Gaming , the pioneering blockchain gaming platform, unveiled its long-awaited Metaverse with thousands of visitors in attendance.

While many companies are building Metaverses following Facebook's rebrand to Meta, UFO Gaming was among the early pioneers that announced audacious plans on building one long before this - and it has now finally come to fruition.

UFO Gaming is the first initiative to establish a unique multichain Metaverse with concrete advantages for gamers, providing them with digital assets such as NFTs in the form of in-game items, virtual land, and monetary value. $UFO holders may take advantage of a variety of perks, including dividends and community participation.

During the launch, UFO Gaming orchestrated an Easter Egg Hunt, Team AMA, Streamer Takeover, and Staking dApp Launch, all within their Metaverse event allowing their community to play and win prizes.

UFO Gaming enclosing their gaming platform within their Metaverse was a strategic move; recent analysis by McKinsey&Co (2022) projects that the Metaverse market will top $50billion by 2026.

The rise of ambitious crypto projects such as UFO Gaming is important in driving Metaverse growth and adoption. UFO Gaming utilizes virtual reality technology combined with the power of the blockchain to create uniquely immersive gameplay and future value for the $UFO token. The Metaverse market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, the growing popularity of crypto assets, and the rise of UFO Gaming (CoinTelegraph, 20221).

Mckinsey surveyed over 3,400 consumers and executives on the Metaverse to find the vast majority believe that it will become increasingly important in the years to come. While Metaverse adoption is in its early stages, it is clear that it has the potential to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. Those who don't start planning for the Metaverse now may find themselves at a serious disadvantage in the years to come. One way to get involved is to research early pioneers in the Metaverse space such as UFO Gaming (McKinsey&Co, 20222).

UFO Gaming (UFO) is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform giving players the power to earn cryptocurrency while playing games and to own their in-game items as NFTs. While launching their own games, UFO is developing its own Metaverse which invites users to meet, interact, and jump into its play-to-earn games.

