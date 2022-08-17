Lumina Gold Extends Mineralization at the Cangrejos Deposit and Continues to Expand the Gran Bestia Ridge

Highlights include:

Completed the 2021/2022 drill campaign with over 36,000 metres drilling.

Gran Bestia

Long intercepts in seven ridge holes expected to add mineral resources, open in all directions

C22-225: 0.76 g/t gold equivalent over 287 metres

C22-214: 0.72 g/t gold equivalent over 126 metres

Cangrejos

C22-226: 0.70 g/t gold equivalent over 222 metres – open to southwest and to depth

C22-222: 1.23 g/t gold equivalent over 36 metres – open to east

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from twenty-five drill holes at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador. Seventeen of the reported drill holes are from Cangrejos and eight are from Gran Bestia (see Table 1). During the 2021/2022 drill program, 107 drill holes have been completed, totalling 36,027 metres of resource definition and geotechnical drilling. The drill program is now complete, and all drill rigs have been demobilised from site. Results from two holes at Cangrejos and fifteen at Gran Bestia are pending; including geotechnical holes.

Marshall Koval, CEO, President and Director commented: "I would like to thank our geological team for completing a well executed large-scale program on time. The drilling campaign appears to have delivered exactly what we set out to do, infill the US$1,100 gold constrained pits that formed the basis of the 2020 PEA, while also completing step-out drilling that should enhance the resource size and overall attractiveness of the Project."

Work on the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed in Q2 2023, is continuing. With the drilling now concluded, PFS resource estimation work has been initiated. The supporting geologic and structural models are near completion. Pit slope geotechnical testing and hydrogeologic characterization are also near completion for development of pit slope design recommendations. In addition, metallurgical testing of ~4,700 kgs of drill core is underway at Laboratorio Plenge in Lima. Ongoing field work includes site characterization for project infrastructure and baseline environmental studies.

Cangrejos Drill Hole Results

Results from nine drill holes from the southwestern quadrant of Cangrejos are reported (C22-211, C22-213, C22-217, 22-221, C22-223, C22-224, C22-226, C22-230, and C22-231). Results from these holes are highlighted by hole C22-226 that intersected 221.6 metres from surface to the end of the hole grading 0.57 g/t gold and 0.08% copper, for 0.70 g/t Au Eq. This hole is open to the southwest and leaves the deposit open in this direction and to depth. Results from the other eight holes in this quadrant were typical of those returned from the edges of the deposit.

Results from eight drill holes from the remaining northern, central and southeastern parts of Cangrejos (C22-208, C22-210, C22-215, C22-216, C22-219, C22-222, C22-227 and C22-229), are also typical of the deposit limits. However, hole C22-222 contained 36 metres from 164m grading 1.14 g/t gold and 0.06% copper, for 1.23 g/t Au Eq. This interval is open to the east and corresponds to those higher-grade zones reported from other areas of the Cangrejos periphery.

Gran Bestia Drill Hole Results

Seven of the eight holes drilled at Gran Bestia were collared on the ridge crest and drilled down into the ridge to potentially add resources and lower the strip ratio, as this mostly previously uncategorized material formed the high wall of the Gran Bestia PEA pit. All of these holes returned long intervals above the previous mineral resource cut-off grade and are expected to add significantly to the Gran Bestia mineral resource estimate for use in the upcoming PFS. This drilling leaves mineralization in this area open in all directions, including to depth. Of particular note is hole C22-225, that intersected 287m grading 0.59 g/t gold with 0.12% copper for a gold equivalent of 0.76 g/t gold from 270 metres and remains open to depth, as well as six other reported intervals (see Table 1); and hole C22-214, that intersected 126m grading 0.62 g/t gold with 0.07% copper for a gold equivalent of 0.72 g/t gold from 144 metres down the hole, as well as two other reported intervals (see Table 1). The eighth hole, C22-207 at Gran Bestia was drilled at the southeastern limit of the pit towards the Cangrejos deposit and contained a 56-metre interval from 28m grading 1.11 g/t gold and 0.04% copper, for 1.18 g/t Au Eq, leaving the deposit open in this direction.

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling at the Cangrejos project including the surface trace of the two ultimate pits from the PEA. (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Table 1: Drill Results

Hole Deposit / From To Interval Au Cu Au Eq Cu Eq Total

Depth

Azimuth / Dip (°) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ( %) (m) C22-207 Gran Bestia 2 14 12 0.47 0.05 0.59 0.43 239.8 And 150 °/ -62 ° 28 84 56 1.11 0.04 1.18 0.86

And

184 194 10 0.53 0.06 0.62 0.45





















C22-208 Cangrejos 50 80 30 0.25 0.03 0.31 0.23 267.6 And 330 °/ -55 ° 172 210 38 0.22 0.04 0.29 0.20





















C22-209 Gran Bestia 16 46 30 0.32 0.05 0.39 0.28 317.8 And 150 °/ -69 ° 58 194 136 0.35 0.08 0.47 0.34

And

216 286 70 0.25 0.07 0.37 0.27





















C22-210 Cangrejos 22 42 20 0.25 0.09 0.38 0.27 202.5 And 330 °/ -51 ° 76 96 20 0.20 0.07 0.31 0.22





















C22-211 Cangrejos 88 130 42 0.41 0.06 0.50 0.36 327.3 And 0 °/ -90 ° 142 172 30 0.27 0.06 0.36 0.26

And

202 254 52 0.22 0.07 0.33 0.24





















C22-212 Gran Bestia 152 190 38 0.43 0.10 0.61 0.44 489.8 And 330 °/ -55 ° 202 232 30 0.61 0.08 0.75 0.55

And

248 282 34 0.20 0.07 0.30 0.22

And

292 308 16 0.22 0.03 0.27 0.19





















C22-213 Cangrejos 0 175.8 (TD) 175.8 0.27 0.07 0.38 0.28 175.8

0 °/ -90 °



































C22-214 Gran Bestia 42 126 84 0.39 0.06 0.50 0.36 316.8 And 150 °/ -55 ° 144 270 126 0.62 0.07 0.72 0.52

And

284 294 10 0.25 0.06 0.35 0.25





















C22-215 Cangrejos No reportable intersections 175.7

150 °/ -50 °



































C22-216 Cangrejos 14 26 12 0.23 0.05 0.31 0.22 291.6 And 150 °/ -81 ° 44 60 16 0.28 0.04 0.34 0.25





















C22-217 Cangrejos 4 16 12 0.27 0.05 0.39 0.29 298.2 And 0 °/ -90 ° 36 66 30 0.36 0.08 0.48 0.35

And

80 96 16 0.30 0.07 0.40 0.29

And

108 240 132 0.39 0.06 0.49 0.35

And

252 290 38 0.30 0.08 0.42 0.3





















C22-218 Gran Bestia 14 46 32 0.28 0.05 0.36 0.26 487.4 And 330 °/ -63 ° 66 84 18 0.53 0.08 0.66 0.48

And

152 198 46 0.39 0.05 0.48 0.35

And

220 262 42 0.33 0.09 0.46 0.33

And

274 458 184 0.47 0.08 0.59 0.43





















C22-219 Cangrejos 2 14 12 0.25 0.07 0.39 0.28 181.5 And 150 °/ -47 ° 28 44 16 0.30 0.11 0.45 0.33





















C22-220 Gran Bestia 30 126 96 0.22 0.05 0.31 0.22 302.3 And 150 °/ -75 ° 142 302.3 (TD) 160.3 0.45 0.09 0.59 0.43





















C22-221 Cangrejos 22 98 76 0.37 0.07 0.50 0.36 212.7 And 0 °/ -90 ° 114 158 44 0.25 0.05 0.34 0.25

And

178 212.7 (TD) 34.7 0.43 0.08 0.56 0.41





















C22-222 Cangrejos 26 36 10 0.23 0.05 0.31 0.23 225.4 And 150 °/ -78 ° 164 200 36 1.14 0.06 1.23 0.90





















C22-223 Cangrejos 2 28 26 0.37 0.07 0.49 0.35 282.4 And 0 °/ -90 ° 42 114 72 0.28 0.06 0.37 0.27

And

126 224 98 0.38 0.09 0.51 0.37

And

236 283.4 (TD) 47.35 0.29 0.07 0.40 0.29





















C22-224 Cangrejos 12 22 10 0.24 0.08 0.36 0.26 220.0 And 0 °/ -90 ° 108 182 74 0.23 0.07 0.34 0.24





















C22-225 Gran Bestia 26 116 90 0.28 0.07 0.38 0.28 556.7 And 150°/ -55 ° 150 196 46 0.26 0.05 0.34 0.25

And

210 258 48 0.70 0.18 0.97 0.70

Incl

214 230 16 1.32 0.34 1.82 1.33

And

270 556.7 (TD) 286.7 0.59 0.12 0.76 0.56

Incl

452 476 24 1.34 0.18 1.60 1.16

Incl

496 508 12 2.24 0.34 2.72 1.98





















C22-226 Cangrejos 0 221.6 (TD) 221.6 0.57 0.08 0.70 0.51 221.6 Incl 0 °/ -90 ° 154 178 24 2.22 0.07 2.33 1.70





















C22-227 Cangrejos No reportable intersections 227.2

150 °/ -81 °



































C22-228 Gran Bestia 8 66 58 0.27 0.05 0.36 0.26 530.3 And 150 °/ -70 ° 188 214 26 0.31 0.04 0.37 0.27

And

232 414 182 0.40 0.06 0.50 0.37

And

426 490 64 0.30 0.04 0.35 0.25

And

504 516 12 0.45 0.06 0.53 0.39





















C22-229 Cangrejos No reportable intersections 216.8

0 °/ -90 °



































C22-230 Cangrejos 0 12 12 0.28 0.07 0.38 0.28 279.7 And 0 °/ -90 ° 50 142 92 0.27 0.07 0.38 0.27

And

156 170 14 0.29 0.05 0.37 0.27

And

194 206 12 0.21 0.03 0.26 0.19

And

222 278 56 0.35 0.08 0.48 0.35





















C22-231 Cangrejos 0 86 86 0.22 0.06 0.32 0.23 194.9 And 0 °/ -90 ° 98 112 14 1.15 0.04 1.22 0.89

And

126 194.9 (TD) 68.9 0.40 0.07 0.51 0.38





Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 22.9 g/t Au. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes. Equivalent values were calculated using Gold equivalent calculations assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce. TD = total depth.

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to either Bureau Veritas Labs' (BV) or ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to BV's or ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. Both labs are independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Cangrejos is being advanced to a Pre-Feasibility Study and is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potentially adding mineral resources and timing of the completion of a PFS study. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

