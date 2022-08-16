YOUR NATURAL DOG OFFERS FREE HOLISTIC PET WELLNESS EVENT - Online!

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Natural Dog is pleased to announce its first free virtual event that focuses on healing pets holistically using medicinal herbs, plants, mushrooms, and food—instead of pharmaceuticals.

Do No Harm, The Opioid Crisis in Veterinary Medicine

September 22, 3 pm ET Hosted by Angela Ardolino and Dr. Josie Beug, DVM

Participants will learn how our pets are affected by the overuse of opioids, allergy medications, antibiotics, and steroids, along with the most effective alternative treatments.

Just like humans, our pets suffer from the overuse of antibiotics, steroids and opioids which do more harm than good. And our pets can't tell us they're suffering, so we don't know if these pharmaceuticals are helping or hurting until it's too late.

According to the FDA, prescription medication error is one of the leading causes of death in veterinary medicine. "We want to do something about this epidemic and have decided that educating pet parents and caretakers is the way to go," says Angela Ardolino of Your Natural Dog. Ardolino will host the event along with a panel of respected holistic veterinarians, including Dr. PJ Broadfoot, Dr. Ruth Roberts, Dr. Sarah Urban, Dr. Ava Frick, Dr. Tejinder Sodhi of Ayush Herbs, and experts like Maria Ringo of Carna4 and Dr. James St. Clair of Top Dog.

This event, the first in a series, will help to educate pet parents, pet caretakers, healthcare workers and even veterinarians about the power of medicinal herbs, plants and fungi that have been proven effective for thousands of years, for everything from pain and inflammation to cognitive decline and cancer.

To register for this FREE event visit: www.yournaturaldog.com/events

About Angela Ardolino

Angela Ardolino is a holistic pet expert and educator who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. Angela owns and operates Fire Flake Farm, a rescue animal sanctuary farm, and two locations of her natural pet salon and shop Beautify the Beast. She's also the founder and formulator of CBD Dog Health , which offers high quality, all-natural cannabis health and wellness products for pets; Your Natural Dog, an online resource for natural pet products and healthcare techniques from trusted holistic veterinarians & pet experts; and MycoDog , which creates and produces high-quality medicinal mushroom and adaptogen tinctures specifically for pets.

About Josie Beug , DVM

Dr. Josie Beug is a licensed veterinarian, healer, acupuncturist, Death Dhoula, herbalist, meditator, dog lover, cat worshiper and spiritual seeker. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with an emphasis in neurology and cognitive ethology in 1989. When she discovered the field of holistic veterinary medicine, she knew this is what she wanted to do when she grew up. She earned her DVM from University of Wisconsin in 1998 and was president of the student chapter of AHVMA for 3 years while in vet school. She received her acupuncture certification in 2001 from Chi University and is now teaching other students how to find those mysterious points. She has a thriving house call practice in Miami going on 20 years.

Contact: Joe Straughan

joe@yournaturaldog.com

317-696-9420

