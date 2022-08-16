Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect Chicago Business Professionals

Coworking Provider's Area Locations Enable Professionals to Collaborate and Thrive

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Chicago-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work takes hold, Office Evolution ® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Chicago by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces close to home.

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution) (PRNewswire)

Covering multiple neighborhoods in Chicago, Office Evolution has four locations – one near O'Hare International Airport which opened in 2015 and is currently expanding, two other locations in Naperville and Lisle, open since 2018, and another location in Hoffman Estates, welcoming members since 2017. According to the Illinois Small Business Economic Profile , small businesses employees make up 45% of the local workforce in Illinois, which is the primary Office Evolution customer in the region.

Members benefit from being part of a nation-wide network of coworking locations where they have access to over 70 other business locations in 25 states when travelling. Office Evolution is part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"With more than seven years of experience in the Chicago area, our franchise owners have a pulse on what their members need," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "They manage so much more than the workspace demands, ensuring members are fully supported and have the professional resources required to focus on their growing business."

The four Office Evolution Chicago-area locations are situated between the business hubs that represent Chicago's diverse business communities. These locations combined have over 600 members – creating a thriving business ecosystem where professionals can learn from each other, form new opportunities, and be industrious.

"More people are working from a variety of locations, having the option to work in a space that has the amenities of a downtown office but is closer to home is becoming more attractive to local entrepreneurs, especially as people navigate high gas prices and chronic traffic congestion," said Anderson.

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com .

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is part of Coworks ™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development .

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Office Evolution