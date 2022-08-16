Logistics Recycling Inc. Installs Cleaner, Greener Offering to Elevate Medical Waste Disposal Services

GREEN BAY, Wisc., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Recycling. Inc. (LRI), a leader in the transport and disposal of medical waste, announced they've brought a new STI Series 2000 medical waste processing machine online. The machine brings a cleaner, greener and more efficient solution for midwestern customers to dispose of medical waste in a safe, compliant and cost-effective manner. LRI is bringing this innovative offering to market with the support of trusted partner Best Choice Environmental (BCE).

"Traditional autoclave processing is antiquated," says Brent DuBois, LRI's President and CEO. "Not to mention it leaves behind materials that still end up in landfill. Our new STI system provides customers with both landfill and waste-to-energy alternatives for their waste after processing."

The STI Series 2000 offers the right mix of time and temperature to ensure safe and complete destruction of medical waste with very low water use as well as no emissions and no odor. In addition, because medical waste is comprised of a lot of plastic, any sanitized material left behind is likely able to be diverted to other recycling streams which further ensures it doesn't end up in a landfill. Processing with the STI Series 2000 can also convert medical waste to an alternate source, such as concrete kiln, plastic extrusion or waste-to-energy.

LRI will offer the same streamlined medical waste services customers have come to expect at no additional cost – despite the tangible and elevated sustainability benefits of the STI Series 2000. In addition, they'll own the entire collection and disposal process for medical waste customers with no double handling.

Considering that in the United States hospitals alone generate 600 million tons of regulated medical waste annually, DuBois sees tremendous potential for a more sustainable solution in LRI's medical waste services.

"In an area with very few choices for safely disposing of medical waste, LRI and BCE are delivering a cost-effective, safer and more sustainable solution to hospitals, clinics, dentists, doctors, funeral homes and other essential businesses that generate medical waste," he said.

Logistics Recycling, Inc. (LRI) collects, manages and disposes of regulated waste streams so our customers to focus on running their business rather than worrying about their waste. With a commitment to service, sustainability and innovation, LRI serves the Midwestern heartland from locations in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Somerset, Minnesota.

