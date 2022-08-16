Eir Partners invests in ClaimLogiq, the Leader in Healthcare SaaS Payment Integrity Solutions

Empowering a More Proactive Tech Enabled Approach

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eir Partners announced the completion of a growth recapitalization of ClaimLogiq, the leading Software-as-a-Service and technology enabled payment integrity platform focused on pre-payment solutions. ClaimLogiq has developed a best-in-class technology that enables health plans to optimize payment integrity programs through a more proactive SaaS, Service and Hybrid model. The investment into ClaimLogiq supports Eir Partners desire to build a next generation payment integrity technology organization on the heels of success at CloudMed, Millennia and others.

Eir Partners' strategy is to leverage ClaimLogiq as a platform investment and continue to aggressively invest in new product development and automation to broaden its portfolio of adjacent solutions. Additionally, the company plans to complement organic growth through synergistic acquisitions that deliver actionable data analytics, scalable partnerships, and content rich results to increase savings and work in collaboration with health plan partners. Since the Eir Partners investment, ClaimLogiq has completed the acquisitions of itemized bill review company, Medliminal, and SyTrue, a health care focused natural language processing technology company.

Founded in 2013 and based in Charleston, SC, ClaimLogiq enables payment integrity programs at some of the largest payers in the country via a proprietary technology platform called TrueCost. This highly configurable platform will support the healthcare industry's focus to a more transparent and proactive approach to payment integrity, enabling payers and service providers to deliver a more comprehensive and dynamic payment integrity program. This new platform is the only market offering that enables users to either perform their own payment integrity reviews, leverage ClaimLogiq subject matter experts, or operate a hybrid model that employs both methods, creating wide range scale and flexibility.

Brett Carlson, Managing Partner at Eir Partners added, "We have over 15 years of experience in the healthcare payment accuracy space having been on the board of Equian and the founding investors of CloudMed. With our investment in ClaimLogiq, we want to build on all the learnings and experiences we have had to be a market disruptor to the old way of conducting payment integrity reviews. We are confident this will be the next generation solution for U.S. health plans to better manage payment accuracy."

ClaimLogiq is a healthcare software and technology company that delivers a proactive approach to payment integrity through a powerful, simplified solution. The unique payer-facing, claim-analyzing solution is HITRUST CSF® certified and makes claim reviews accessible to all size healthcare payers for in-depth insight and real-time access into the status of every claim at every stage of the audit lifecycle for controlled, consistent, accurate, and defensible outcomes. ClaimLogiq's innovative software stands out by allowing payers control, configurability, and transparency over the entire claim process and can be applied as a SaaS model, full service, or as a hybrid to suit the specific needs of every payer. For more information, visit www.claimlogiq.com or follow ClaimLogiq on LinkedIn.

Eir Partners is a US-based investment company focused exclusively on health tech and tech enabled companies. Eir's investment platform includes direct platform investments as the sole investor or alongside strategic or other private equity firms. Eir has completed or partnered on over $4.2 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in several large scale health tech companies including CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, Convey and others. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts.

