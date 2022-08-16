Country Roads RV Center Celebrates 14 Years as an Authorized Dealer for Sabre Fifth Wheels

Sabre is Known for their Luxury Fifth Wheel RVs that are Loaded with Amenities

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are proud to announce that they have been an authorized dealer for the Sabre line of RVs for 14 years.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Country Roads RV Center opened its doors in 2008 the company has strived to offer only the highest quality, 5th wheels, travel trailers, and toy haulers.

Now, as one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center has grown to offer a full service and parts department. The family-owned and operated dealership strives to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality new and used RVs to our customers. At the same time, we understand that travel trailers, 5th wheels, and motorhomes are not created equally. Because of this, we do a thorough analysis of new product lines we carry prior to making the decision to place them in our inventory," the spokesperson noted, adding that after reviewing the Sandpiper makes and models, it was an easy decision to add these outstanding RVs to their lineup of products.

The Sabre 37FLH continues to be an extremely popular plan. This is a front living with 2 sleeper sofas and theater seating in the living area. The 2 sleeper sofas accommodate the kids or another family that may be staying for the weekend.

For the growing family, the Sabre 38DBQ can accommodate you. This unit features 2 full baths, a private bunk room with a sleeper sofa in the rear with an overhead loft also. A roomy king bed slide in the front along with a full closet and washer/dryer prep.

