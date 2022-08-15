Poly Mailers to Grow 5.5% Annually Through 2026

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for poly mailers is forecast to grow 5.5% annually to $702 million, with growth coming primarily from healthy increases in unit terms. Biodegradable and compostable poly mailers are expected to see the fastest rate of growth in unit terms, although growth in value terms will be less pronounced when compared to standard polyethylene mailers.

Conventional polyethylene mailers composed of LDPE and HDPE will remain the largest segment of poly mailer demand. However, their market maturity and a general move away from plastic packaging due to sustainability concerns will weigh on demand.

Poly mailers are increasingly being made with recycled content or from biodegradable plastics, which improves their environmental friendliness. These mailers, made with bioplastics or other biodegradable polymers, will see above average growth going forward. However, further gains will be somewhat restrained by competition from paper mailers.

US-based manufacturers of poly mailers include PAC Worldwide, Poly-Pak Industries, Pregis, ProAmpac, and Sealed Air.

Standard polyethylene mailers include those coextruded from:

low density polyethylene (LDPE)

medium-density polyethylene (MDPE)

high-density polyethylene (HDPE) film

These mailers may be composed of recycled content and are generally recyclable. Standard polyethylene mailers also include expansion mailers, which are larger, thicker, and have a gusseted bottom.

Demand for standard polyethylene mailers is forecast to grow 5.4% annually to $626 million in 2026, with growth coming mostly in unit volume. Standard polyethylene mailers will remain the largest segment of poly mailer demand, but will see increased competition from poly mailers made of alternative plastics, which may offer improved sustainability.

