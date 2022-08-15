InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Grab Bar for Showers (CNC-810)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to stabilize yourself on a grab bar from any position in the shower," said an inventor, from Fort Mill, S.C., "so I invented the FULL WIDTH SHOWER GRAB BAR. My grab bar design increases comfort, balance and safety without restricting the user to one small area of the shower."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved grab bar for use in the shower. In doing so, it offers an effective alternative to traditional short grab bar options. As a result, it helps to prevent slips and falls and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a unique and versatile design that is easy to position and use on any wall surface and wherever it is most comfortable so it is ideal for elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities and others who wish to prevent slips and falls in the shower or for those who have balance issues. It also does not require permanent mounting but can be if so desired. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

