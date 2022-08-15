InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-See Address Display (CKL-1370)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to display the address on a home or other building," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented VIVID VIEW ADDRESS NUMBERS. My design ensures that guests, delivery drivers, emergency personnel and others can easily see the address."

The invention provides an improved way to illuminate the address of a home or small business. In doing so, it ensures that the address can be easily seen at night or in low lighting conditions. As a result, it increases visibility and it provides added convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

