AWARE RECOVERY CARE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware announced today that it has appointed Dennis Fitzpatrick as its new Chief Financial Officer and Sheila Coleman as the Company's first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) leader. Dennis and Sheila will work closely with Aware's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer, as the Company continues to rapidly increase census and expand its innovative In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) model to additional markets across the U.S.

The company continues to rapidly increase census and expand to additional markets across the U.S.

Mr. Fitzpatrick comes to Aware with thirty years in healthcare financial management for multi-unit operations, having most recently served as CFO and Board member for PRO SMILE, a provider of dental services through sixty-seven points of care in three states. Previously, Dennis has held multiple other CEO, CFO, and board roles in private equity-backed healthcare services businesses, including dialysis and physical therapy companies of various sizes.

Ms. Coleman has been at Aware for six years, recently serving as the Connecticut Agency Director. Sheila was also one of the four founding members of the Company's Lantern Committee. Since 2020, the Lantern Committee has worked to create an informed and safe workplace for the Company's employees. The Lantern Committee has also worked to provide resources that promote a culturally sensitive approach to substance abuse treatment that we deliver to our clients and to the diverse communities we serve. In this newly created role, Sheila will lead a range of initiatives that inspire diversity and inclusion across our Company.

Dr. Holzer believes Dennis and Sheila are perfect fits to help lead Aware's bright future. "Both Dennis and Sheila are outstanding executives that will add additional expertise and represent our mission and dedication to our employees and clients. These appointments also support our organizational commitment to not only reach more clients but also cultivate a modern equitable workforce. I look forward to their contributions in the days and months ahead," said Holzer.

"I am excited to join the management team of Aware Recovery Care and partner with Brian in implementing the growth strategy for the business," said Fitzpatrick. "I also look forward to supporting our care teams who generate superior clinical outcomes, resulting in improved quality of life for our clients and their families."

"This is a very exciting time for Aware, and I am so pleased to be a part of creating this DEIB framework for our organization," said Coleman. "We are committed to enhancing our core values and demonstrating a culture of inclusivity and belonging for everyone. The true spirit of Aware will be visible in each and every interaction with our clients and one another."

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care is a mission-driven company challenging traditional approaches to the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). A pioneer in In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™), Aware delivers evidence-based, personalized service. Led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals and paraprofessionals, the unique 52-week program is designed for impact, reaching clients and their families in their own homes and communities. Aware's high-touch model improves the lives of people affected by addiction and creates irrefutable value for managed care plans and employers. Aware's outcomes clearly demonstrate that sustained recovery is achieved through deeper trust and genuine partnership.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment by Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in nine states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for hyper-growth and national expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders.

Media Contact: Peter Gold at 860-874-7743 or peter_gold@goldorluk.com

