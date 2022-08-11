SmartBug Media® Adds Experienced HR Professional, Julie Salomone, as VP of People Operations

In Her New Position, Salomone Will Continue Strengthening SmartBug's Remote-First Model and Contributing to SmartBug's Long-Term, Strategic Growth Plan

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced Julie Salomone has joined the company as its new vice president of people operations.

Julie Salomone, Vice President of People Operations at SmartBug Media® (PRNewswire)

"SmartBug continues to grow, and it's critical that we put the right resources in place to support our people."

"SmartBug continues to grow, and it's critical that we put the right resources in place to support our people. They are our most important investment as a professional services company," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Julie understands how critical people are in a professional services environment, and her experience with teams in multiple states and countries will serve as the underpinning to attract and retain the talent for SmartBug to meet the needs of our clients as we continue to strengthen our remote-first business model."

Salomone is a seasoned HR professional with experience developing a performance-based culture dedicated to delighting customers, meeting KPIs and deliverables, and rewarding personal and business achievements. At her last company, she built foundations of human resources for growth based on aggressive company goals and created its entire diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program from scratch, including forming a charter with committees such as a recruiting and hiring committee under the DEI program.

"I am thrilled to call myself a SmartBug, and I already feel at home," Salomone said. "I'm excited to continue cultivating SmartBug's culture of consistency and fairness as well as providing people-centered solutions and initiatives that result in attracting and retaining top talent and lead to high degrees of client satisfaction."

In her new role, Salomone will serve as a leader, passionate employee advocate and inspirational coach/mentor to the rapidly growing team of 180-plus agency professionals. Her core responsibilities include the employee experience, payroll, benefits, compliance, and attracting, recruiting and retaining top talent while evangelizing SmartBug's values-based approach to culture and development.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 31 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Katie Quaranta, PR Manager

SmartBug Media

kquaranta@smartbugmedia.com

SmartBug Media® is a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartBug Media